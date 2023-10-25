Champion Zarika to battle Tanzanian Yazidu in title bout

World Boxing Federation (WBF) World super featherweight champion Fatuma “Iron Fist” Zarika has promised Tanzanian Fatuma Omari Yazidu a quality fight when she defends her title at Broadwalk Mall in Parklands, Nairobi on Friday.

Zarika, a former World Boxing Council (WBC) World super bantamweight champion, will slug it out with Yazidu in a 10-round bout during the Betika Ultra-Fight Boxing Series Boxing promotion that has nine bouts on the card featuring boxers from Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania and Malawi.

Zarika, 38, last fought on November 13, 2020 when she beat home boxer Patience Mastara to win the vacant WBF World super featherweight belt in Tanzania.

Yazidu warned Zarika that she shouldn’t be deceived by her looks, and vowed to beat her at home.

“Its three years since I last fought but I am still lethal, having adjusted several things in my training to refine my approach,” said Zarika.

“Boxing keeps on changing and one must adjust to keep afloat.”

Tanzania Fatuma Yazidu works out with her coach Stephen Msiska (hidden) at BroadWalk Mall on October 25, 2023. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

“I want to tell my fans I am back and they should be ready to judge me if I am still good or not, “said Zarika, who had been training under coach Marvin Obuya at the Muscle Health, Nairobi.

“I have matured and I believe I am like that fine wine that matures with age...let everyone come and witness a good fight,” explained Zarika Wednesday during the event’s official workout at Broadwalk Mall.

Betika Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Mutua Mutava handed over a sponsorship cheque of Sh 4 million to Ultra-Fight Boxing Series Boxing founder Maurice Odera during the event.

Experienced Zarika has 48 fights under her belt; 33 wins that include 18 knockouts, 13 losses and two draws, while Yazidu has 31 fights; 20 wins, 10 losses and a draw.

Yazidu has fought twice this year, beating Consolata Musanga of Kenya in a split decision to win the Pugilistic Syndicate of Tanzania (PST) Super Bantamweight belt on March 25 at Kasarani, before losing to India’s Chandni Mehra via a technical knockout on June 24 in Dubai.

“I know Zarika is a fine boxer but I am more than ready for her, “said Yazidu.