Usyk ends Joshua's reign as world heavyweight champion

Oleksandr Usyk

Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk celebrates after defeating British heavyweight champion boxer Anthony Joshua during their heavyweight boxing match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in north London on September 25, 2021. Usyk defeated Joshua on points.
 

Photo credit: Adrian Dennis | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Boxing fans have long looked forward to a clash between Joshua and British compatriot Fury, who defends his World Boxing Council heavyweight title against Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas next month -- the third time the pair have fought each other following a split-decision draw and a win for Fury.
  • But Joshua had to get past Usyk, the 2012 Olympic heavyweight champion at a London Games where Joshua won the super-heavyweight gold medal.

London

