Kenya's Achieng stops Zim Homakoma to retain Commonwealth title

Kenya's Sarah “Angel of War” Achieng’ stopped Chiedza “Queen Tiger” Homakoma of Zimbabwe in the eighth round to defend her Commonwealth super lightweight title on Friday night at Charter Hall, Nairobi.

Referee Emmanuel Mulundwa stepped in to halt the fight one minute and 45 seconds into the eighth round after a dazed Homakoma showed Achieng her back following a flurry of combinations.

The fight was scheduled for 10 rounds.

“We worked on a strategy with my coaches after watching some of her previous fights and it worked,” said 34-year-old Achieng, who had her opponent barely survive through the rounds as the bell intervened occasionally at the end of the round.

“She is a strong fighter by virtue of absorbing the assault hence I was prepared to go full length but I am glad I won this one,” said Achieng.

Achieng took her record to 15 wins and two losses while Homakoma, who has six wins and two draws, suffered her fifth loss.

The Kenyan was fast to call out the reigning World Boxing Council (WBC) super lightweight champion Chantelle Cameron from Britain. “Let her come out for me...I am more than ready for her,” said Achieng, who is handled by coach Alfred “Priest” Analo.

But controversial judging marred some of the undercards bouts amidst protests from the visiting Uganda boxers and fans at large.

The event was graced by Nairobi County Women Representative Esther Passaris, Dagoretti North Member of Parliament, Beatrice Elachi, Nairobi County Chief Executive for Sports, Brian Mulama and Kenya Professional Boxing Commission chairman Reuben Ndolo.

Kenya’s Consolata Musanga was handed a split decision to win the Pugilist Syndicate of Tanzania (PST) women's super-bantamweight title despite Uganda’s Salimat Tibesigwa having dominated all the bout in all eight rounds.

Leonard Wanga and Francis Olando gave Musanga 78-74 and 79-73 but Daniel Otieno scored for Tibesigwa, who broke down, leaving the ring in tears after the announcement.

“I am not a boxer who complains after defeat but this one is quite unfair. I wonder what they were looking for,” said a tearful Tibesigwa.

Another controversial decision came in the men's featherweight contest where Kenya’s Albert Kimario was handed a unanimous decision against Uganda’s John Katongole to the shock of many.

Katongole sent Kamario to the canvas in the first round to receive eight standing counts from referee Martin Ndaria, and barely survived through the six-round bout, offering little resistance.