Fury, Wilder ready for trilogy showdown

Tyson Fury

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury speaks during a news conference at MGM Grand Garden Arena on October 6, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Fury will defend his title against Deontay Wilder on October 9 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.


Photo credit: Ethan Miller | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • A tortuous build-up marked by bitter legal wrangling, a Covid-19 outbreak and profanity-laced accusations of cheating comes to a head when Fury and Wilder clamber through the ropes at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
  • If Wednesday's ill-tempered final press conference is any guide, the stage is set for another explosive contest between the undefeated Fury, the self-styled "Gypsy King" from Britain, and Wilder, the hard-hitting "Bronze Bomber" from Alabama.

Las Vegas, United States

