Former Kenyan boxer Stephen Thega dies in Nairobi

Former Kenyan boxer Stephen Thega is dead.

Ministry of Sport’s Heroes and Heroines sports coordinator, former athletics international Rose Tata-Muya disclosed that Thega, 75, died on Tuesday night while receiving treatment at Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH).

Tata-Muya said that Thega's wife, Anne, relayed the sad news. She said Thega was resting at their home in Naivasha having recovered from Covid-19 when he fell ill on Sunday.

The retired boxer, who represented Kenya in light middleweight at the 1968 Mexico City Olympics and in light heavyweight at the 1972 Munich Summer Olympics, was rushed to KNH after he developed breathing problems.

Tata-Muya noted that Thega’s blood pressure was also low but the cause of his death is yet to be established.

“His wife thanked boxers and officials who had earlier raised Sh16,200 towards his medical bills,“ said Tata-Muya.