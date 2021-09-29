Breaking News: President Uhuru Kenyatta in surprise Cabinet reshuffle

Former Kenyan boxer Stephen Thega dies in Nairobi

Stephen Thega (left) fights F. Thuku of Rift Valley during a past local league bout. Thega died on September 28, 2021.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Tata-Muya said that Thega's wife, Anne, relayed the sad news. She said Thega was resting at their home in Naivasha having recovered from Covid-19 when he fell ill on Sunday.

Former Kenyan boxer Stephen Thega is dead.

