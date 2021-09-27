Shock as KFS volleyball player dies in hospital

Nicholas Mwangi

KFS player Nicholas Mwangi died in hospital on September 26, 2021.

What you need to know:

  • KVF Vice Chairman Charles Nyaberi wrote: "Very saddened to learn of Nicholas Mwangi's sad demise.
  • My sincere condolences to the family, the Forest Rangers Club and his friends."
  • Kenya Prisons men's head coach David Lung'aho said: "Very sad indeed to lose such a young man may his soul Rest in Peace."

Kenya Forest Service (KFS) men's volleyball team is mourning the untimely death of their player Nicholas Mwangi.

