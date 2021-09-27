Shock as KFS volleyball player dies in hospital

Kenya Forest Service (KFS) men's volleyball team is mourning the untimely death of their player Nicholas Mwangi.

Mwangi, a middle blocker, succumbed to multiple injuries Monday morning at the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) in Othaya Branch in Nyeri County.

Mwangi was last Wednesday involved in a road accident, where the motorcycle he was riding, collided with private car at Muringato area in Nyeri.

Mwangi was then rushed to KNH before he was admitted in the Intensive Care Unit but died Monday.

KFS coach Wachira Gatuiria confirmed the development saying the team had lost a gem.

"We are saddened by the passing on of our player. He was instrumental last season as the team finished sixth. He was a young man with a bright future in the sport and we hope his family finds peace," said the official.

"The burial date hasn't been set yet, but I'm in constant communication with his parents and once the date is out I will share," he added.

The 26-year-old joined the team in 2019 and featured for the outfit for the better part of last year and this season. Mwangi leaves behind a daughter.

Kenya Volleyball Federation chairman Waithaka Kioni led the volleyball fraternity in condoling the family.

"My condolences to the family. May Mwangi's soul's rest in peace," Kioni said.

KVF Vice Chairman Charles Nyaberi wrote: "Very saddened to learn of Nicholas Mwangi's sad demise.

My sincere condolences to the family, the Forest Rangers Club and his friends."