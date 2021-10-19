Malawian Basheel vows to destroy Achieng in title fight

Anisha Basheel of Malawi

Commonwealth Boxing Lightweight Champion Anisha Basheel of Malawi throws a jab during a training session at Advance Gym in South B, Nairobi on October 18, 2021. Anisha will face off with Kenya's Sarah Achieng for Commonwealth Boxing Super Lightweight title fight.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Geoffrey Anene

What you need to know:

  • Malawian army officer Basheel has replaced compatriot Ruth Chisale in the 10-round bout to be held at Charter Hall
  • Basheel is not new in Nairobi having bagged the Africa Boxing Union Female Super Featherweight title after seeing off Kenyan Consolata Musanga in December 2017
  • Achieng, who is eyeing her first major title, boasts of 13 wins including her last five, and has lost two bouts

Kenyan boxer Sarah Achieng’ has her work cut when she faces Malawian opponent Anisha Basheel in a Commonwealth Super Lightweight title fight at Charter Hall in Nairobi on Wednesday. 

