Bitok trims Malkia Strikers squad ahead of Brazil camp

Veteran middle blocker Joan Jelagat was the biggest casualty as Malkia Strikers head coach Paul Bitok moved to trim his squad ahead of the team's departure to Brazil for a 45-day high performance training camp.

Directorate of Criminal Investigations' centre player Carolyne Sirengo, KCB's left attacker Jemima Siang'u and DCI's libero Josephine Wafula were the other players dropped from the national women's volleyball team camp on Monday.

The four players were part of the provisional squad of 19 players that had been in the bubble training at the Kasarani Indoor Arena for over a month.

The training in Brazil, which will see the Kenyans play a number of friendly matches against local clubs and Argentina, is geared towards preparing the team for the Tokyo Olympic Games scheduled for July 23 to August 8.

Jelagat and Siang'u were part of the Malkia Strikers team that qualified for the Olympics early last year in Cameroon as the country returned to the Games for the first time since 2004.

The team will then fly back home for more training before the final squad of 12 players heads to Kurobe city, Japan where they will then proceed to Tokyo.

Last week, the team received a boost after International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) seconded four coaches to assist the only African representative in the Tokyo Olympics to improve its technical performance.

They include Luizomar de Moura, who is the head coach of the Brazilian Team Osasco Volleyball Club and the former Brazil national youth coach.

Assistant coach Jefferson Arosti, Strength & Conditioning Trainer, Marcelo Vitorino de Souza and Team Manager Roberto Opice Neto.

The Brazilians are training the team alongside the local technical bench led by Paul Bitok, Japheth Munala and Josp Barasa and team manager Alfred Chedotum.

Malkia Strikers squad:

Setters: Joy Lusenaka,Jane Wacu and Emmaculate Nekesa

Right attackers: Emmaculate Chemtai, Violet Makuto and Sharon Chepchumba

Middle blockers: Edith Wisa ,Gladys Ekaru and Lorrine Chebet

Left attackers: Mercy Moim (captain),Noel Murambi, Leonida Kasaya, Pamela Adhiambo and Pamela Masaisai