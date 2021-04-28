Bitok trims Malkia Strikers squad ahead of Brazil camp

Malkia Strikers leave the Kasarani Indoor Arena after a training session on April 20, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Agnes Makhandia

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The four players were part of the provisional squad of 19 players that had been in the bubble training at the Kasarani Indoor Arena for over a month.
  • The training in Brazil is geared towards preparing the team for the Tokyo Olympic Games scheduled for July 23 to August 8.

Veteran middle blocker Joan Jelagat was the biggest casualty as Malkia Strikers head coach Paul Bitok moved to trim his squad ahead of the team's departure to Brazil for a 45-day high performance training camp.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.