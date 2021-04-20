Samba touch for Malkia Strikers as coaches unveiled

Brazilian coach Marcelo Vitorino de Souza during a training session at the Kasarani Indoor Arena on April 20, 2021.





Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Agnes Makhandia

  • National team coach Paul Bitok welcomed the presence of the tacticians saying their arrival was timely.
  • "They bring a different vibe to the team and ours is to cooperate. They will definitely push the players to a different level in training in a bid to motivate the playing unit. We hope that by the time we part ways, we will be better," said Bitok.

Kenya’s national women’s volleyball team’s preparations for the Tokyo Olympics received a major boost Monday when four coaches seconded to the team from the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) were unveiled in Kasarani.

