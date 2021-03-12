Beach volleyball star eager to bounce back

Kenya's Gaudencia Makokha (left) and Naomi Too in action

Kenya's Gaudencia Makokha (left) and Naomi Too in action during a past beach volleyball tournament.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Agnes Makhandia

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Too, who plays for Kenya Pipeline, picked the knee injury during the 2019 Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) National League play-offs match against Kenya Prisons
  • The injury saw her miss the first round of Olympic qualifiers which was staged in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania early last year where Kenya finished second behind eventual winners Rwanda to qualify for the second round
  • Too, who teams up with Gaudencia Makokha in the national beach volleyball team, saw her position taken up by reigning KVF Most Valuable Player Brackcides Agala

National women's beach volleyball player Naomi Too is keen to regain her from after recovering from Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) injury. 

