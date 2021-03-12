Beach volleyball star eager to bounce back

National women's beach volleyball player Naomi Too is keen to regain her from after recovering from Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) injury.

Too, who plays for Kenya Pipeline, picked the knee injury during the 2019 Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) National League play-offs match against Kenya Prisons.

The injury saw her miss the first round of Olympic qualifiers which was staged in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania early last year where Kenya finished second behind eventual winners Rwanda to qualify for the second round.

Too, who teams up with Gaudencia Makokha in the national beach volleyball team, saw her position taken up by reigning KVF Most Valuable Player Brackcides Agala.

With the second round of qualifiers set to be held in May at a yet to be decided venue, Too was non-committal should she earn a call up.

"There are new players who are coming up pretty well and I wouldn't want to be given a wild card because of my previous exploits. But should the technical bench see fit to have me in the team then so be it. But the selection should be on merit because we want the team to qualify for the third and final round and qualify for the Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan," said Too.

The Cheptil High School alumnus said that she will not rush her return to play but noted that fitness was her main concern for now.

"Having been in the cold for over a year now, I have resumed training and my body is responding well. While I would want to be there and help my teammates achieve our objectives as a club, I have not rediscovered my form yet but I believe with hard work and discipline it's just a matter of time," said Too who alongside Makokha won silver medal during 2019 Africa Games in Rabat, Morocco.

Pipeline currently occupy third position on the log with six points from three matches with champions Kenya Prisons and KCB joint top with nine points although Prisons have a game in hand.