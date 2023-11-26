Beach Volleyball: Kenya to host Zone V Paris Olympic qualifiers

Kenya will host the CAVB Zone V Beach Volleyball qualifiers for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games after all.

This is after CAVB Zone V executive committee awarded Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) the hosting rights once again after failing to secure government support in good time following an earlier bid that was successful.

Initially, Kenya was to host the tournament from November 20 to 25 but failed to get government support in good time forcing CAVB Zone V executive to call for fresh bids from member countries.

However, Kenya successfully won the second bid ahead of Egypt and will now stage the competition from December 19 to 24 in Mombasa.

Speaking to Nation Sport, KVF President Charles Nyaberi said that they are expecting a huge turnout given that this tournament will also act as qualifiers for next year's African Games.

"Both the African Games and Olympic Games are high profile events therefore we expect a lot of teams to attend. Rwanda and Egypt are some of the countries that have confirmed participation but we expect more teams to register," said Nyaberi.

"With government having assured us of their support, we have already hit the ground running and set up a Local Organising Committee (LOC). They have a team on the ground in Mombasa that is checking out some of the hotels we can use as venues because we will require at least four courts. We look forward to staging a colourful event and hopefully our teams will qualify," he added.

KVF Deputy President Paul Bitok is the Chairman of the LOC. He will be assisted by KVF Secretary General Ismael Chege who is Head of the Secretariat. KVF Second Vice President Kenneth Tonui will serve as Head of Logistics, while Vice President (Gender) Mududa Waweru will be Head of Protocol and Hospitality.

KVF Organising Secretary John Oronje will be Head of Technical, sports journalist Samuel Gacharira will be Head of Media, while Antonette Akhabonje will be Head of Medical.

The top three countries in the zonal qualifiers will qualify for next year's CAVB Continental Cup, whose winner will get the sole ticket to the Paris Olympics. The winner will automatically qualify for the delayed 2023 African Games.

Meanwhile, Kenya's provisional squad for the upcoming qualifiers has been released.

Kenya Pipeline duo of Naomi Too and Gaudencia Makokha highlight the women's team which also has Kenya Prisons pair of Yvonne Wavinya and Pamela Masaisai.

DCI's Mercy Iminza and KCB's Sharleen Sembeli complete the women's team that will be coached by Salome Wanjala while Brackcides Agala will be the Team Manager.

The men's team has Elphas Makuto and Jairus Bett of Kenya Prisons, Edward Kibet of KDF, Wilson Cheruiyot of Equity Bank, Donald Mchete of Mombasa Prisons and Wilfred Kimutai of DOD.

Patrick Owino has been named head coach while Ibrahim Oduor is the team manager.

The team will start training at Strathmore University in Nairobi on December 5 before shifting base to Mombasa for residential training.

Provisional squad

Men

Elphas Makuto, Jairus Bett (Kenya Prisons), Edward Kibet (KDF), Wilson Cheruiyot (Equity Bank), Donald Mchete (Mombasa Prisons), Wilfred Kimutai (DOD)

Women