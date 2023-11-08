Losing hosting rights could affect Kenya’s Olympic hopes

Last week, Kenya lost the hosting rights for the Zone Five Beach Volleyball qualifiers for the CAVB (Africa) Continental Cup which is a pathway to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

This is after failing to secure government support despite being handed the hosting rights at the start of the year. The Zone Five qualifiers, which were scheduled for the end of November in Mombasa, are now likely to be hosted by Rwanda or Egypt next year.

It’s a pity that Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) let such a golden opportunity slip through their hands as Kenya could have greatly benefited by fielding at least three pairs per gender category as the hosts.

The regional competition could have opened the doors for upcoming players who performed well during this year’s beach volleyball circuit, to gauge themselves against international opposition and gain exposure at this high level.

Consistent throughout season

The local 2023 circuit was a huge success as it unearthed new beach volleyball talent in the country.

Youngsters such as Wilson Waibei, Wilfred Kimutai and Edward Kibet were consistent throughout the season and had begun knocking at the national team door.

In the women’s category, the likes of Pamela Masaisai, Sharlene Sembel, Mercy Iminza as well as the Kaboson Girls High School duo of Sharon Jepkosgei and Abigael Chebet were showing a lot of promise on the sand.

With Kenya having withdrawn as hosts, it means that our quota will naturally decrease to two pairs per gender which reduces the chances of the new faces to be selected in the national team and experience the international demands of beach volleyball.

To qualify for the CAVB Continental Cup, both our men’s and women’s teams need to finish inside the top three bracket at the zonal qualifiers.

Kenya is likely to face stiff competition from Rwanda and Egypt, who are both locked in a fierce battle for the hosting rights following Kenya’s withdrawal, understandably so in order to qualify more pairs for the Continental Cup.

Just like in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, only the winner of the CAVB Continental Cup will represent Africa in Paris next year thus it’s important to have more pairs qualifying from your country to boost your chances of getting the sole ticket.

The pair of Yvonne Wavinya and Phoscah Kasisi played a big role in Gaudencia Makokha and Brackcides Agala qualifying for Tokyo 2020 during the previous edition of the Continental Cup held in Morocco.

Having lost the hosting rights, it’s important that KVF moves with speed and constitute a provisional team that will start early preparations. We have formidable teams in Naomi Too/Gaudencia Makokha and Elphas Makuto/Jairus Bett that should easily navigate past the Zone V qualifiers and qualify for next year’s Continental Cup.

But our ‘A’ teams need to be supported by at least one pair in the Continental Cup to boost our chances of qualifying for Paris 2024.

However, if the complacency with which the hosting rights were handled will continue, we risk qualifying only one pair for the Continental Cup.