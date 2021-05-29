Zamalek, US Monastir to clash in BAL final 

Zamalek’s Walter Wallace Hodge goes for the basket against Petro de Luanda

Zamalek’s Walter Wallace Hodge (right) goes for the basket against Petro de Luanda during their Basketball Africa League semi-final match against Petro de Luanda at Kigali Arena on May 29, 2021. Wallace posted a game-high 19 points and 10 assists for the Egyptian side who won 89-71. 

Photo credit: Cyril Ndegeya | Nation Media Group

By  Athan Tashobya

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Zamalek defeated Angolan giants Petro de Luanda 89-71 in the early afternoon tip-off while US Monastir dominated the host team Patriots Basketball Club 87-46 in the 8:30pm encounter
  • Zamalek’s Walter Wallace Hodge posted a game-high 19 points and 10 assists to help the Egyptian side overcome Angola’s Petro de Luanda on their way to the BAL final
  • The winner of the inaugural Basketball Africa League title on Sunday will take home a trophy and cash prize of over $100,000 (about Sh10 million)

Egypt's Zamalek and Tunisia's US Monastir will face off in the final of the Basketball Africa League (BAL) on Sunday, at Kigali Arena in Rwanda. 

In the headlines

