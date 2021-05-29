BAL unveils giant baobab-inspired trophy as tourney enters semis

The Basketball Africa League trophy.

Photo credit: Pool | Basketball Africa League

By  Athan Tashobya

What you need to know:

  • The first semifinal game will have Petro de Luanda of battle Zamalek of Egypt for the coveted ticket to the finals at 3pm EAT.
  • The match is expected to be an end-to-end battle as both teams are equally strong with some seasoned players that have been together for over 5 years both at the club and national team setups.
  • At 6:30pm EAT, Tunisia's US Monastir will face hosts Rwanda’s Patriots in the second semifinal.
  • US Monastir have already beaten Patriots in the group stages of this tournament. Backed by the passionate home crowd, Patriots will be out to upset the Tunisians who are already being tipped as hot favourites for the title.

The Basketball Africa league (BAL) has unveiled the official trophy which will be presented to the winning team on Sunday.

