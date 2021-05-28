Kagame, Macron and Ujiri in attendance as Patriots, Monastir storm semis

From left: France President Emmanuel Macron, President Paul Kagame of Rwanda and Toronto Raptors President Masai Ujiri at Kigali Arena on May 27, 2021 during the Basketball Africa League quarterfinals match between Patriots of Rwanda and Ferroviario du Maputo.

Photo credit: Plaisir Muzogeye | Pool

By  Athan Tashobya

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • US Monastir are yet to lose a game in the BAL and the Tunisian side are being tipped as the hot favourites for the title.
  • They face hosts Rwanda’s Patriots in the semis. US Monastir have already beaten Patriots in the group stages of this tournament

Rwandan champions Patriots Basketball Club and US Monastir are through to the Basketball Africa League (BAL) semi-finals and will face-off for a place in the final on Saturday.

