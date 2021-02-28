Fiba |

Basketball

Prime

Why trailblazer Liz is not a run-of-the-mill coach

By  Philip Onyango

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Otula also points out that Mills has perfected the art of networking with stakeholders and does not shut out ideas, welcoming those that can add value to the game.
  • “She is the central figure we have always been looking for and it’s our prayer that the local coaches also learn from her to help federation uplift the game locally,” Otula added.

Last week, history was made in Yaounde, Cameroon, when Australian Elizabeth Mills became the first ever female coach to qualify a national men’s team for the Fiba Afro-basket final round when she guided Kenya to finals to be staged in Rwanda in August.

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. Several arrested during raid at FC Barcelona

  2. Top guns struggling in KVF league

  3. Wazito pile more misery on Zoo FC

  4. F1 set to reject Bahrain vaccines offer

  5. PRIME Lawrence Juma: I don't regret leaving Gor Mahia

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.