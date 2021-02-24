Brave ‘Morans’ vow to spear way to the summit in Africa

Kenya Morans players and coach Liz Mills after their arrival from Yaounde at the Jomo Kenyatta International Aiport on February 24, 2021. 

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group
By  Lokeder Natiom

Sports Writer, Nation Media Group

  • Mills said carrying the winning spirit in their training sessions will now be the key to their success in the Afro-basket festival scheduled for August 24 to September 5 in Kigali.
  • "How we prepare for the next challenge is critical. The players’ mindset is everything. Angola is a tough team and we know they will bring their “A” game next time we meet, so we'll need to clean up our act because we cannot afford any sloppy mistakes this time," said coach Mills. 

The “Morans” feel they are not done yet and have sets sights on spearing their way into African basketball prominence.

