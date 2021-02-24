Kenya Morans jet back to heroic welcome

Some of the Kenya Morans players after their arrival from Yaounde at the Jomo Kenyatta International Aiport on February 24, 2021. 

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group
New Content Item (1)

By  Lokeder Natiom

Sports Writer, Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Their historic 74-73 win over African giants Angola on Saturday, where Tylor Ongwae made a jump shot with three seconds to the buzzer was certainly the highlight of the second and final round of qualifiers during the three-day event.

Kenya Morans jetted back into the county from Yaounde, Cameroon safely in the early hours of Wednesday to a triumphant welcome at the Jomo Kenyatta International Aiport.

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. Why AK barred Kenyan runners from Kilimanjaro Marathon

  2. At last, street to be named after football legend Joe Kadenge

  3. Solskjaer 'keeps in touch' with hotshot Haaland

  4. Dismas Indiza wins Karen's Safari Tour leg

  5. Wazito held by Mathare, drop to sixth place

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.