Kenya Morans jet back to heroic welcome
What you need to know:
Kenya Morans jetted back into the county from Yaounde, Cameroon safely in the early hours of Wednesday to a triumphant welcome at the Jomo Kenyatta International Aiport.
The team was warmly ushered with song and dance and received by Kenya Basketball Federation officials led by president Paul Otula and Ministry of Sports Commissioner Japson Gitonga.
Morans, coached by Australian Elizabeth Mills, made history by qualifying for the 2023 World Cup qualifiers for the first time, besides booking their ticket to the Afrobasket finals after a 28-year wait
"I'm proud to be a woman doing this and I'm glad the federation believed in me to do it. I knew Angola was going to be a tough team considering my experience with them in Zone 6, but the team came out strongly enough to take down the giants," said coach Mills.
Their historic 74-73 win over African giants Angola on Saturday, where Tylor Ongwae made a jump shot with three seconds to the buzzer, was certainly the highlight of the second and final round of qualifiers.
Only seven of the 13 players were aboard the plane with the foreign based players catching flights to their bases. Ongwae, Preston Bungei and Joel Awich connecting directly from Yaounde to the various bases in Europe.
Ariel Okal left for Oman, while captain Griffin Ligare and Victor Ochieng arrived back in the country on Monday.
According to Morans assistant captain Eric Mutoro, their motivation came from knowing that they could make history from their win
"All the teams we played against were really in form, they heavily challenged us in all areas, but I'm happy we pulled through now we just have to keep up with that momentum," said Mutoro.
The team will take their rest at a Nairobi hotel before their luncheon with the KBF board and Ministry of Sports later Wednesday.