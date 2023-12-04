Welcome Breeze provides syndicate of 40 debut winner at Ngong

Delamere Gold Vase George Drew Challenge

From left: Jockeys Henry Muya aboard Deidoro, James Muhindi aboard General Lee, Patrick Mungai aboard Kenyan Queen, Patrick Kiarie aboard Salt Lake and Lesley Sercombe with All Over Again during the Delamere Gold Vase George Drew Challenge Series on April 2, 2023, at Ngong race course. Deodoro won the race.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Deja Vu

Welcome Breeze, trained by Gilly Fraser for the Muthaiga Club Pinky Blinders Syndication (comprising of a record forty owners), bolted clear of Ten Eighty, to crunch the V. Salle Handicap.

A novel idea, this coalition, innovated by Michael Flint, saw Welcome Breeze (Paul Kiarie), roaring to flee, never flinching from gate to wire. A chunky, lively, crowd were on hand to render rich applause.

Victoria Mwikya, a loyal, active, jolly, conscientious, individual, is resigning from her post as Governor of the Registry Office. It is an understatement to suggest Victoria's absence will be missed, but a Master's Degree beckons. God bless her and son, Israel, on the next expedition.

Equinox, the world’s highest-rated racehorse, has been retired to stud following the Japan Cup when deferring 17 rivals in front of 85,000 spectators - Tokyo. He now joins his sire Kitasan Black at Shadai Stallion Station, Hokkaido.

1.30 pm - First Race - J. M. Kariuki Maiden (2,060m)

1. Jamaican Rum (Lesley Sercombe)

2. Dalkeith (Henry Muya)

3. Deon (James Muhindi)

Allendale withdrawn under Veterinary Certificate

Distance: 1/9. Time: 2:23:1/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 4-6. Runners:

Owned by David Ansell. Trainer Doctor Patsy Sercombe


2.05 pm - Second Race - David Sugden Handicap (1,800m)

1. Lucia Poppova (James Muhindi)

2. Bampton (Charles Kimani)

3. Vuvuzela Umlilo (Henry Muya)

Distance: 4.75/2.75/5.5. Time: 1:52:7/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 9-4. Runners: 6

Owned by Doctor B. Dumbar, P. Blackman, T. Mulwa, N. Patel.  Trainer Doctor Oliver Gray

2.40 pm - Third Race - Perry Hennessy Handicap (1,400m)

1. Daisy (Henry Muya)

2. Venetian Link (Paul Kiarie)

3. Joanna (Lesley Sercombe)

Bedford withdrawn under Veterinary Certificate

Distance: neck/short-head/18. Time: 1:28:2/10 secs. Favourites: Venetian Link and Joanna. Runners: 5

Owned by C. Brown, M. MacArthur

3.15 pm - Fourth Race - The V. Salle Handicap (1,400m)

1. Welcome Breeze (Paul Kiarie) Admiral Kitten-Chinook

2. Ten Eighty (James Muhindi)

3. Cassandra (Charles Kimani)

Distance: 2.4/6/9.5. Time: 1:28:2/10 secs. Favourite: Cassandra 9-4. Runners: 4

Owned by the Pinky Blinders Syndicate. Trainer Gilly Fraser

3.55 pm - Fifth Race - Joe B. Wanjui Handicap (1,200m)

1. Sea Eagle (Henry Muya)

2. Whispers (Lesley Sercombe)

3. Marlow (James Muhindi)

Distance: 5.4/2.5/short-head. Time: 1:15:3/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 7-4

Runners: 4 Owned by Trainer Doctor Patsy Sercombe


4.30 pm - Sixth Race - The Stewards' Handicap Cup (1,200m)

1. Beeston (Lesley Sercombe) Westonian-Rami

2. Pitch (Ramazan Wako)

3. Wimborne (Charles Kimani)

4. The Gambler (James Muhindi)

Distance: 3.4/3/3.75. Time: 1:12:9/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 5-4. Runners: 4

Owned by Carol Bremner and Mim Haynes. Trainer Doctor Patsy Secombe

Next Meeting Saturday, December 16 - for the Uhuru Cup, H. V. Pirie Guineas Trial, Brigade of Guards, and, Craft Beer Festival

