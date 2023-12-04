Welcome Breeze provides syndicate of 40 debut winner at Ngong

Welcome Breeze, trained by Gilly Fraser for the Muthaiga Club Pinky Blinders Syndication (comprising of a record forty owners), bolted clear of Ten Eighty, to crunch the V. Salle Handicap.

A novel idea, this coalition, innovated by Michael Flint, saw Welcome Breeze (Paul Kiarie), roaring to flee, never flinching from gate to wire. A chunky, lively, crowd were on hand to render rich applause.

Victoria Mwikya, a loyal, active, jolly, conscientious, individual, is resigning from her post as Governor of the Registry Office. It is an understatement to suggest Victoria's absence will be missed, but a Master's Degree beckons. God bless her and son, Israel, on the next expedition.

Equinox, the world’s highest-rated racehorse, has been retired to stud following the Japan Cup when deferring 17 rivals in front of 85,000 spectators - Tokyo. He now joins his sire Kitasan Black at Shadai Stallion Station, Hokkaido.

1.30 pm - First Race - J. M. Kariuki Maiden (2,060m)

1. Jamaican Rum (Lesley Sercombe)

2. Dalkeith (Henry Muya)

3. Deon (James Muhindi)

Allendale withdrawn under Veterinary Certificate

Distance: 1/9. Time: 2:23:1/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 4-6. Runners:

Owned by David Ansell. Trainer Doctor Patsy Sercombe





2.05 pm - Second Race - David Sugden Handicap (1,800m)

1. Lucia Poppova (James Muhindi)

2. Bampton (Charles Kimani)

3. Vuvuzela Umlilo (Henry Muya)

Distance: 4.75/2.75/5.5. Time: 1:52:7/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 9-4. Runners: 6

Owned by Doctor B. Dumbar, P. Blackman, T. Mulwa, N. Patel. Trainer Doctor Oliver Gray

2.40 pm - Third Race - Perry Hennessy Handicap (1,400m)

1. Daisy (Henry Muya)

2. Venetian Link (Paul Kiarie)

3. Joanna (Lesley Sercombe)

Bedford withdrawn under Veterinary Certificate

Distance: neck/short-head/18. Time: 1:28:2/10 secs. Favourites: Venetian Link and Joanna. Runners: 5

Owned by C. Brown, M. MacArthur

3.15 pm - Fourth Race - The V. Salle Handicap (1,400m)

1. Welcome Breeze (Paul Kiarie) Admiral Kitten-Chinook

2. Ten Eighty (James Muhindi)

3. Cassandra (Charles Kimani)

Distance: 2.4/6/9.5. Time: 1:28:2/10 secs. Favourite: Cassandra 9-4. Runners: 4

Owned by the Pinky Blinders Syndicate. Trainer Gilly Fraser

3.55 pm - Fifth Race - Joe B. Wanjui Handicap (1,200m)

1. Sea Eagle (Henry Muya)

2. Whispers (Lesley Sercombe)

3. Marlow (James Muhindi)

Distance: 5.4/2.5/short-head. Time: 1:15:3/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 7-4

Runners: 4 Owned by Trainer Doctor Patsy Sercombe





4.30 pm - Sixth Race - The Stewards' Handicap Cup (1,200m)

1. Beeston (Lesley Sercombe) Westonian-Rami

2. Pitch (Ramazan Wako)

3. Wimborne (Charles Kimani)

4. The Gambler (James Muhindi)

Distance: 3.4/3/3.75. Time: 1:12:9/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 5-4. Runners: 4

Owned by Carol Bremner and Mim Haynes. Trainer Doctor Patsy Secombe