Greener pastures lure Ngong jockeys to Denmark

Jacob Lokorian, Richard Kibet, and Josphat Kultiang, are flourishing in Denmark, which leads us to believe that they may have enticed four more jockeys from Ngong to join them. While best wishes are a natural additive here, trainers can't afford to lose anymore.

There is indeed a dire shortage of good riders, which might explain the dearth of declarations this afternoon.

Jockey Peter Kinuthia aboard Winter Comet leads Deodoro ridden by jockey James Muhindi and LA CHA CHA with jockey Josphat Kultiang during The Anfield Handicap race at Ngong race course, on January 10, 2021. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

But we shall soldier on regardless, with a nap selection of Jamaican Rum in the J. M. Kariuki Maiden. Venetian Link has a stiff assignment against Joanna for the Perry Hennessy Handicap, as both have won their respective 1,400m outings clocking exactly 1:33:4/10 secs.

Beeston will help establish a much-needed pecking order with a sparkling start in the Stewards' Handicap Cup Sprint, awaiting a response from James Muhindi on Gambler - deemed a true calling over shorter trips.

Jockey Richard Kibet display's The Tyron 7 Furlong Cup, he won aboard Saint Moritz race at Ngong race course on November 27, 2022. Photo credit: Chris Omollo/ Nation Media Group

SELECTIONS

1.30 pm Jamaican Run, Dalkeith

2.05 pm Vuvuzela Umlilo, Lucia Poppova

2.40 pm Venetian Link, Joanna

3.15 pm Cassandra, Ten Eighty

3.55 pm Whispers, Sea Eagle

4.30 pm Beeston, the Gambler

Charles Kimani guides Grand Slam (left) to victory, under pressure from Jacob Lokorian atop Espionage, in the Chilli Cup race at Ngong Racecourse and Golf Park on September 4, 2016. PHOTO | FILE | NATION MEDIA GROUP

1:30 Race 1 The J.M. Kariuki Maiden

Distance 2060m. A maiden race for three-year-olds and over at starting. To carry 58.5kg.Mares and fillies 57kg. First-time starters allowed 2kg.





1 ( 4- 3- 5) Allendale P. Njogu 58. 4

2 ( 6- 4- 5) Dalkeith H. Muya 58. 2

3 ( 6- 5) Deon J. Muhindi 58. 3

4 ( 3- 2- 3) Jamaican Rum Le. Sercombe 58. 1





FORM GUIDE: JAMAICAN RUM (1/5) ALLENDALE (10/1) DALKEITH

(10/1) DEON (10/1)

2:05 Race 2 The D. Sugden Handicap

Distance 1800m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated 22 and below at closing. Unrated maidens to be handicapped 5kg less than the top weight. First time starters allowed 2kg.

1 ( 1- 2- 2) Bampton C. Kimani 57. 1

2 ( 6- 4- 4) Rosie Le. Sercombe 55. 6

3 ( 1-w- 3) Cindy P. Kiarie 54. H 3

4 ( 5- 3- 5) Easterly P. Njogu 54. 2

5 ( 1- 1) Vuvuzela Umlilo H. Muya 53. 4

(SAF)

6 ( 1- 3) Lucia Poppova J. Muhindi 52. 5 (SAF)





FORM GUIDE: VUVUZELA UMLILO (SAF) (1/2) CINDY (1/1)

BAMPTON (5/4) LUCIA POPPOVA (SAF) (6/4) EASTERLY (5/2)

ROSIE (5/1)

2:40 Race 3 The P. Hennessy Handicap

Distance 1400m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated 13 and below at closing. Unrated maidens to be handicapped 2kg less than the top weight. First time starters allowed 2kg.

1 ( 5- 1- 3) Bedford M. Fundi 58. 4

2 ( 2- 2- 4) Daisy H. Muya 58. 2

3 ( 2- 2- 1) Joanna Le. Sercombe 57. 3

4 ( 5) Star In Winter J. Muhindi 57. 5 (SAF)

5 ( 2- 1) Venetian Link P. Kiarie 57. 1 (SAF)

FORM GUIDE: VENETIAN LINK (SAF) (1/2) JOANNA (1/1) DAISY

(5/4) BEDFORD (6/4) STAR IN WINTER (SAF) (2/1)

3:15 Race 4 The V. Salle Handicap

Distance 1400m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated 13 and below at closing. Unrated maidens to be handicapped 2kg less than the top weight. First time starters allowed 2kg.





1 ( 1- 3- 4) Cassandra C. Kimani 59. 4

2 (w- 6) Welcome P. Kiarie 59. 1

Breeze (SAF)

3 ( 5- 4- 4) Chipping P. Njogu 57. 2

4 ( 6- 3- 2) Ten Eighty J. Muhindi 52. 3

FORM GUIDE: CASSANDRA (1/5) WELCOME BREEZE (SAF) (2/1) TEN EIGHTY (3/1) CHIPPING (5/1)

3:55 Race 5 The J.B. Wanjui Handicap

Distance 1200m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated 26 and below at closing.

1 ( 1- 2) Sea Eagle H. Muya 57. 3 (SAF)

2 ( 6- 3- 1) Whispers Le. Sercombe 57. 1

3 ( 2- 5- 2) Marlow J. Muhindi 54. 2

4 ( 5- 6- 3) Camberley P. Kiarie 51. H 4

FORM GUIDE: SEA EAGLE (SAF) (1/2) MARLOW (1/1) WHISPERS (5/4) CAMBERLEY (3/1)

4:30 Race 6 The Stewards' Handicap Cup

Distance 1200m. A handicap for three-year-olds and over rated 26 and below at closing.

1 (w- 4- 1) Beeston C. Kimani 59. T 2

2 ( 4- 2- 2) Wimborne P. Kiarie 59. 1

3 ( 5- 3- 4) The Gambler J. Muhindi 58. T 3

4 ( 5- 5- 4) Pitch R. Wako 54. 4

FORM GUIDE: THE GAMBLER (1/1) BEESTON (5/4) WIMBORNE (6/4)