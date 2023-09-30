No other place to be except Ngong Raecourse on Sunday

Thinking Jamaican Rum will be a sitter for the Hawaiian Mile, unless Eccleton has other ideas. Dunleavy should participate with Eton Star for an Exacta in the Cornelius Handicap. Good to see Lesley Sercombe is here for her inimitable handiwork. She is also now an assistant trainer.

12:55 Race 1 The Frou Frou Maiden Distance 1000m. A maiden race for three year olds and over at starting. To carry 58.5kg.Mares and fillies 57kg. Four year old and over maidens allowed 2kg.First time starters allowed 2kg. 1 ( 3- 4- 4) Caspar J. Muhindi 58. 4 2 (w) Joanna Le. Sercombe 57. 3 3 ( 5- 2) Whispers P. Kiarie 57. 1 4 - Allendale H. Muya 56. 2 FORM GUIDE: WHISPERS (1/1) JOANNA (5/4) CASPAR (2/1) ALLENDALE (3/1) 1:30 Race 2 The Hawaiian Music Maiden Distance 1600m. A maiden race for three year olds and over at starting. To carry 58.5kg.Mares and fillies 57kg. Four year old and over maidens allowed 2kg.First time starters allowed 2kg. 1 ( 4- 2-w) Eccleton J. Muhindi 58. 2 2 ( 3- 2) Jamaican Rum Le. Sercombe 58. 1 3 ( 2-w- 4) Cassandra C. Kimani 57. 5 4 - Deon P. Njogu 56. 4 5 ( 5- 2- 3) Adleoli H. Muya 55. 3 6 ( 2- 4- 5) Bling P. Mungai 55. H 6 FORM GUIDE: JAMAICAN RUM (1/1) ECCLETON (6/4) CASSANDRA (3/1) BLING (5/1) DEON (7/1) ADLEOLI (10/1) 2:05 Race 3 The Cornelius Handicap Distance 1800m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated 15 and below at closing.Unrated maidens to be handicapped 2kg less than the top weight.First time starters allowed 2kg. 1 ( 2- 3- 1) Carlisle J. Muhindi 60. 2 2 ( 3- 4- 2) Daisy H. Muya 60. 1 3 ( 4- 1- 3) Dunleavy Le. Sercombe 59. 4 4 ( 3- 4- 1) Eton Star P. Kiarie 59. 3 5 ( 4- 3- 5) Chipping P. Mungai 58. 5 FORM GUIDE: ETON STAR (1/1) DUNLEAVY (5/4) CARLISLE (6/4) DAISY (3/1) CHIPPING (5/1) 2:40 Race 4 The Eldoret Race Club Cup Distance 1600m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated 28 and below at closing. 1 ( 1- 1) Assured (SAF) M. Fundi 63. H 1 2 ( 3- 4- 2) Rosie Le. Sercombe 59. 5 3 ( 1- 2- 4) Easterly J. Muhindi 57. 6 4 ( 3- 3- 4) Zamburak P. Mungai 54. 2 5 (w- 6- 2) Bampton C. Kimani 52. 4 6 ( 2- 3- 3) Grand Surabi P. Kiarie 52. 3 (SAF) FORM GUIDE: ASSURED (SAF) (1/1) EASTERLY (2/1) ZAMBURAK (3/1) ROSIE (7/2) GRAND SURABI (SAF) (4/1) BAMPTON (5/1) 3:15 Race 5 The Kenyatta Cup Distance 1200m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated 36 and below at closing.To be ridden by Claimers under Rule 40. 1 ( 3- 5- 1) Bullet M. Fundi 57. H 1 2 ( 6- 6- 3) Pretty Pearl P. Kinuthia 57. 4 3 ( 2- 2- 1) Daytime Girl R. Wako 56. 3 (SAF) 4 (w- 4- 2) Coffee Break P. Njogu 54. 2 (SAF) FORM GUIDE: COFFEE BREAK (SAF) (4/5) DAYTIME GIRL (SAF) (1/1) PRETTY PEARL (5/4) BULLET (6/4) 3:55 Race 6 The Shahlal Handicap Distance 1200m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated 22 and below at closing.Unrated maidens to be handicapped 5kg less than the top weight.First time starters allowed 2kg. 1 ( 5- 2- 3) Ameerah P. Kinuthia 62. 6 2 ( 3- 3- 6) Pitch R. Wako 62. 4 3 ( 4- 3- 2) Wimborne C. Kimani 62. 1 4 ( 4- 1- 4) Russian J. Muhindi 57. 3 Wonder (SAF) 5 ( 2- 2- 4) Beeston Le. Sercombe 54. 5 6 ( 5- 4- 5) Camberley P. Mungai 53. H 2 FORM GUIDE: BEESTON (1/1) WIMBORNE (5/4) AMEERAH (6/4) RUSSIAN WONDER (SAF) (7/4)