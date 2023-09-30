No other place to be except Ngong Raecourse on Sunday

Lesley Sercombe

Jockey Lesley Sercombe aboard Mary of Burgundy celebrates on April 23, 2023 after wining the Zariba Cup race at Ngong race Course.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo Nation Media Group 

By  Deja Vu

Let us all assemble at Ngong Racecourse, for a frantic season opener, distilled with entertainment, food, drinks, fashion, a pop-up market, and, an after-racing music, dancing, and roistering party.

There is no form guide to influence us, but the Kenyatta Cup contingency of Daytime Girl, Bullet, Coffee Break, and, Pretty Pearl, could be a four-way tie. They each have the dynamism to perform well.

Thinking Jamaican Rum will be a sitter for the Hawaiian Mile, unless Eccleton has other ideas. Dunleavy should participate with Eton Star for an Exacta in the Cornelius Handicap. Good to see Lesley Sercombe is here for her inimitable handiwork. She is also now an assistant trainer.

SELECTIONS

12.55 pm Joanna, Caspar

  1.30 pm Jamaican Rum, Eccleton

  2.05 pm Dunleavy, Eton Star

  2.40 pm Assured, Easterly

  3.15 pm Bullet, Coffee Break

  3.55 pm Beeston, Camberly

12:55   Race 1   The Frou Frou Maiden Distance 1000m. A maiden race for three year olds and over at  starting. To carry 58.5kg.Mares and fillies 57kg.  Four year old and  over maidens allowed 2kg.First time starters allowed 2kg.   1  ( 3- 4- 4)   Caspar                  J. Muhindi           58.       4   2  (w)          Joanna                 Le. Sercombe      57.       3   3  ( 5- 2)       Whispers              P. Kiarie              57.       1   4  -             Allendale               H. Muya              56.       2 FORM GUIDE: WHISPERS (1/1)  JOANNA (5/4)  CASPAR (2/1)   ALLENDALE (3/1)   1:30   Race 2   The Hawaiian Music Maiden Distance 1600m. A maiden race for three year olds and over at  starting. To carry 58.5kg.Mares and fillies 57kg.  Four year old and  over maidens allowed 2kg.First time starters allowed 2kg.   1  ( 4- 2-w)   Eccleton                J. Muhindi           58.       2   2  ( 3- 2)       Jamaican Rum       Le. Sercombe      58.       1   3  ( 2-w- 4)   Cassandra             C. Kimani             57.       5   4  -             Deon                     P. Njogu              56.       4   5  ( 5- 2- 3)   Adleoli                  H. Muya              55.       3   6  ( 2- 4- 5)   Bling                     P. Mungai           55.  H   6 FORM GUIDE: JAMAICAN RUM (1/1)  ECCLETON (6/4)  CASSANDRA  (3/1)  BLING (5/1)  DEON (7/1)  ADLEOLI (10/1)   2:05   Race 3   The Cornelius Handicap Distance 1800m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated 15  and below at closing.Unrated maidens to be handicapped 2kg less  than the top weight.First time starters allowed 2kg.   1  ( 2- 3- 1)   Carlisle                 J. Muhindi           60.       2   2  ( 3- 4- 2)   Daisy                    H. Muya              60.       1   3  ( 4- 1- 3)   Dunleavy               Le. Sercombe      59.       4   4  ( 3- 4- 1)   Eton Star               P. Kiarie              59.       3   5  ( 4- 3- 5)   Chipping                P. Mungai           58.       5 FORM GUIDE: ETON STAR (1/1)  DUNLEAVY (5/4)  CARLISLE (6/4)   DAISY (3/1)  CHIPPING (5/1)   2:40   Race 4   The Eldoret Race Club Cup Distance 1600m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated 28  and below at closing.   1  ( 1- 1)       Assured (SAF)       M. Fundi              63.  H   1   2  ( 3- 4- 2)   Rosie                    Le. Sercombe      59.       5   3  ( 1- 2- 4)   Easterly                 J. Muhindi           57.       6   4  ( 3- 3- 4)   Zamburak              P. Mungai           54.       2   5  (w- 6- 2)   Bampton               C. Kimani             52.       4   6  ( 2- 3- 3)   Grand Surabi         P. Kiarie              52.       3                    (SAF) FORM GUIDE: ASSURED (SAF) (1/1)  EASTERLY (2/1)  ZAMBURAK  (3/1)  ROSIE (7/2)  GRAND SURABI (SAF) (4/1)  BAMPTON (5/1)    3:15   Race 5   The Kenyatta Cup Distance 1200m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated 36  and below at closing.To be ridden by Claimers under Rule 40.   1  ( 3- 5- 1)   Bullet                    M. Fundi              57.  H   1   2  ( 6- 6- 3)   Pretty Pearl           P. Kinuthia           57.       4   3  ( 2- 2- 1)   Daytime Girl           R. Wako              56.       3                    (SAF)   4  (w- 4- 2)   Coffee Break         P. Njogu              54.       2                    (SAF) FORM GUIDE: COFFEE BREAK (SAF) (4/5)  DAYTIME GIRL (SAF)  (1/1)  PRETTY PEARL (5/4)  BULLET (6/4)   3:55   Race 6   The Shahlal Handicap Distance 1200m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated 22  and below at closing.Unrated maidens to be handicapped 5kg less  than the top weight.First time starters allowed 2kg.   1  ( 5- 2- 3)   Ameerah               P. Kinuthia           62.       6   2  ( 3- 3- 6)   Pitch                     R. Wako              62.       4   3  ( 4- 3- 2)   Wimborne             C. Kimani             62.       1   4  ( 4- 1- 4)   Russian                 J. Muhindi           57.       3                    Wonder (SAF)   5  ( 2- 2- 4)   Beeston                Le. Sercombe      54.       5   6  ( 5- 4- 5)   Camberley             P. Mungai           53.  H   2 FORM GUIDE: BEESTON (1/1)  WIMBORNE (5/4)  AMEERAH (6/4)   RUSSIAN WONDER (SAF) (7/4) 

