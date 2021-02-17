We’re the team to beat, says cocky Kenya Morans coach

Kenya Morans Preston Bungei (centre) walks with the teammates at the their base in Yaounde, Cameroon on February 17, 2021.

Photo credit: Philip Onyango | Nation Media Group

By  Philip Onyango

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Many players said they were hurt by the experience and are contemplating boycotting the next test on Sunday.
  • “These guys are not testing for coronavirus but are hurting us. I have been tested several times since the coronavirus pandemic struck and I have never gone through this painful experience here in Cameroon,” Mills said after the test. 

In Yaounde,Cameroon

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. Bandari keen to roast AFC Leopards in Mombasa heat

  2. Djokovic beats Karatsev to reach Australian Open final

  3. Eliud Kipchoge to feature in Hamburg Marathon

  4. I'm done, says teary Williams after semi-final loss

  5. Virus delay, sexism row: Tokyo's turbulent Olympic timeline

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.