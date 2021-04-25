War Like Goddess bewitches at Keenland

Keenland

Tarnawa, ridden by Christophe Soumillon, crosses the finish line to win the Breeders Cup Turf at Keenland on November 7, 2020 in Lexington, Kentucky.

Photo credit: Bobby Ellis | AFP

By  Deja Vu

George Krikorian's favoured, War Like Goddess (Julien Leparoux 2-5), startled viewers when coming right off a hot pace to carry Keenland's Bewitch. Bill Mott's fantastico filly, finished 3.75 lengths ahead of stablemate Delta's Kingdom, covering 1.5 miles in 2:29.21.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.