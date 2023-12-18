Victoria Reynolds: US-born star taking Kenyan basketball by storm

United States of America-born Victoria Carolyn Atieno Reynolds has been one of the standout players for Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) women’s basketball team and national team, Kenya Lionesses, since arriving on the Kenyan scene in 2021.

Currently, Reynolds is playing for KPA at the Africa Women's Basketball League (AWBL) in Alexandria, Egypt where she has exuded high hopes.

“I know it will be tougher and a lot more competitive. But from watching KPA play in the AWBL in previous years and from the improvements I have seen them make as a team over the course of the year, I believe we have a good chance. Hopefully, with total focus we will come out with a podium finish,” said the small forward who starred in KPA's 81-66 win over Equity Hawks in an all-Kenyan quarter-final on Sunday in Egypt.

KPA’s Victoria Reynolds (left) in action against Tanzania's Don Bosco during their FIBA Africa Zone Five Women's Club Championship match in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania on November 20, 2021. Photo credit: Pool |

Her journey with Kenya national team started in 2021. In her first outing at the FIBA Women's AfroBasket in September 2021, Vicky, as her fans and teammates in Kenya call her, was the top performer in the Kenya v Cape Verde game where the Lionesses triumphed 61-58 in one of the group stage matches in Yaounde, Cameroon.

Reynolds, who has roots in Homa Bay County had in fact inspired Kenya to qualify for the continental showpiece after contributing 25 points, six assists, five rebounds and four steals as the Lionesses mauled Egypt 99-83 in the final of the AfroBasket Zone V qualifiers in Rwanda in July the same year.

Vicky picked the Most Valuable Player and Best Small Forward awards at the regional competition where Kenya came up against Rwanda, South Sudan and Egypt. Her teammate Felmas Koranga, who is based in the USA, was awarded as the Best Power Forward after amassing 24 points, 13 rebounds, three steals and one block.

Kenya Lionesses player Victoria Reynolds poses with her MVP award after their arrival at the JKIA from Rwanda where they won the the Fiba AfroBasket Zone Five qualifiers on July 18, 2021. Photo credit: File | Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

Born on November 27, 1997 in Pasadena, USA to a Kenyan father “Big” Ben Wanjara and an American mother, both former basketball players, Reynolds played football, swimming, taekwondo and basketball as a kid.

She chose to concentrate on basketball while attending Vienna Adventist Academy and Fort Smallwood Elementary and started flourishing in high school at Archbishop Spalding in Maryland between 2012 and 2016.

Her continued rise was threatened by injuries in her first three years at The College of William & Mary in Williamsburg, Virginia. She was at William & Mary between 2016 and 2020.

“In my first year of college, I sprained a ligament in my right thumb which resulted in me being in a hard cast for six weeks and a soft cast for the remainder of the season. I had to play with my thumb taped for every game and practice,” she told Nation Sport.

Kenyan national basketball team player Victoria Reynolds in action. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

Going into her second year, Reynolds tore her right meniscus. She says that she was immobile without crutches and had to undergo surgery. “The recovery after surgery was three months with return to play after six months,” she explained.

In her third year, Reynolds had a grade three sprain on her right ankle and was put in a walking boot.

“Fortunately, I did not miss more than two weeks of play, but I did have to tape my ankles and wear an ankle brace during practices and games,” says Reynolds.

The Architectural Studies graduate showed great resilience. She had an injury-free final year and had the best season of her collegiate career. Reynolds, who has three younger siblings on her father’s side and two older siblings on her mother’s side, played in 118 games and started 86 leading the William & Mary team to 72 wins over four years.

Statistics from The College of William & Mary show that she began her career at the institution averaging 5.1 points per game on her way to Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) All-Rookie honours. Reynold's scoring improved each season as she finished her career averaging 15.8 points per game and earned a place on the All-CAA Second Team.

She scored 1,248 points in her career at the public research university. She had four games with 20-plus points in her senior season. An all-around player, Reynolds also contributed 243 assists, 646 rebounds, 205 steals, and blocked 62 shots.

“The only thing my injuries at William & Mary showed me is how temporary things are, both good and bad. And, that it is important to value the time you have doing what love, for me it’s basketball,” she says.

Kenya's Victoria Reynolds (centre) fights for the ball against Cameroon players during their Fiba Afrobasket Championship match at Palais Polyvalent des Sports in Yaoude, Cameroon on September 18, 2021. Photo credit: Pool | Fiba

In her second year with the Lionesses, Reynolds along with Madina Okot, Hilda Indasi and Melissa Otieno competed in 3x3 basketball at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, UK. Kenya defeated Sri Lanka 21-8 before going down narrowly against Australia 21-15, Scotland 15-14 and England 21-12 to finish sixth out of eight countries.

Kenya Lionesses missed out on 2022 FIBA World Cup after not making the top-two bracket at the 2021 AfroBasket. They also bowed out early in the race for 2024 Paris Olympics after failing to qualify for 2023 AfroBasket.

However, Reynolds believes Kenya has what it takes to qualify for the World Cup and Olympics, but needs total commitment to get there. Kenya's men team have never been to the World Championship and Olympic Games.

Their women counterparts have been to the World Cup once, in 1994 in Australia where they lost heavily in all their eight matches to finish 16th. However, Reynolds says with proper preparation and player treatment and development, Kenya can make it to major global events.

“I believe we have what it takes. The talent and commitment is there from the players. However, qualifying isn’t just at the player level. Total commitment and desire to advance starts from the top,” she advises.

Kenya's Victoria Carolyn Atieno Reynolds (right) attempts to take a shot in their women's 3x3 Basketball quarter final match on day four of the Commonwealth Games at Smithfield in Birmingham, central England, on August 01, 2022.





Photo credit: Andy Buchanan | AFP

At club level, Reynolds has been deeply involved in KPA’s qualification for AWBL and was the dockers’ top scorer in 2022 AWBL qualifiers in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania. Reynolds was not part of 2022 AWBL in Maputo, Mozambique where KPA finished sixth out of nine clubs.

Reynolds was elated to make her debut in AWBL during this year's competition in Alexandria, Egypt. The small forward contributed 21 points as KPA silenced Nigeria Customs 73-53.

She tallied 23 points as the side, which is handled by coaches Anthony Ojukwu and Brenda Angeshi, thrashed CNSS 82-46 and was also the highest scorer with 24 points as KPA humbled University of Douala 74-59.

Reynolds also scored the most points for her team (15) when KPA lost 102-77 in their final Group “A” match against hosts Alexandria Sporting.

She wears jersey number 30 both for club and country. So, what’s up with the number? It is not because top players such as Steph Curry of Golden State Warriors or Nneka Ogwumike of Los Angeles Sparks wear it or any other player.

Kenya' Victoria Reynolds prepares to take a free-throw during their Fiba Africa Zone Five AfroBasket Women's qualifiers match against Uganda at MTN Arena Lugogo in Kampala on February 14, 2023. Kenya won 61-53. Photo credit: Fiba |

“I have worn the #30 since high school. I have worn it since I was 14. I started wearing it because the number I wanted #33 wasn’t available, but it is not more than just a digit,” explains Reynolds, who has not played for KPA in any league games, only joining them for AWBL.

“I’ve never competed in a league game in Kenya, only in international competitions. But from what I can see there is a lot of potential and eagerness to grow from players,” she added.

Reynolds, who first visited Kenya in 2006, has played basketball in Europe for Spanish club Miravalle Plasencia and Portuguese side Imortal Tcars.

She is an unattached player after leaving the Portuguese team at the conclusion of 2022/23 season, but admitted there have been clubs chasing her without divulging details.

“Playing in the States and in Europe and in Africa all present different playing styles. I appreciate each continent's style of play separate from the other. Africa has great raw athleticism that cannot even be compared to basketball on other continents,” observes Reynolds who admits she enjoys when her family calls her by her Luo name Atieno “because it makes me feel like I’m a part of something bigger than myself”.

From left: Kenya Lionesses players Natalie Akinyi, Victoria Reynolds and Celia Okumu upon their arrival at the JKIA on July 18, 2021. Photo credit: File | Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

Her dream is to play in the American women professional basketball league (WNBA) someday.

“I’m hoping to play in the WNBA. If not the WNBA, then in the EuroLeague or EuroCup. I have never been approached by a WNBA team. It is my dream however to one day have that opportunity, even if it’s for pre-season camp,” says the 5’10” player who also dreams of seeing Kenya at the World Cup or the Olympics.