Ulinzi Warriors, KPA take KBF league title battle to Nyayo

Defending champions Ulinzi Warriors and Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) go head-on in Game Three of the Kenya Basketball Federation Premier League Finalson Saturday at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.

In Game One played on April 16, Warriors rallied to beat KPA 68-66 at Makande Gymnasium in Mombasa before the Dockers turned the tables to claim Game Two 69-58 the following day at the same venue.

The result saw the dockers level the best-of-five series at 1-1 as the two giants moved their supremacy battle to the Kenyan capital.

Warriors coach William Balozi and his KPA counterpart Sammy Kiki have their cards close to their chest as they craft the best formulas to stop each other in their tracks.

It’s KPA who recaptured the title from Ulinzi Warriors to win the title back-to-back in 2016-2018 before the soldiers reclaimed the title in 2019 in a 3-1 victory.

KCB Lions and Coop Bank had won in 2009 and 2012 respectively before KPA and Ulinzi ended their dominance to win in 2014 and in 2015 respectively.

Balozi will once again unleash Kenyan international guards Victor Bosire and Eric Mutoro to marshal the soldiers’ backcourt alongside David Ouma and James Mwangi while Ken Wachira, Lennox Wange and John Wiljass will be the men to watch at the Dockers.