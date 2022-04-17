KPA hit Ulinzi Warriors to level KBF League Finals

Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) Sunday edged out defending champions Ulinzi Warriors 69-58 in Game Two of the Kenya Basketball Federation Premier League Finals at Makande gymnasium in Mombasa.

The result saw the dockers level the best-of-five series at 1-1 after losing Game One 68-66 on Saturday at the same venue.

KPA started the game on a high note with an intensified defence, limiting the Warriors' scoring as compared to Game One.

The first quarter ended 21-12 in favour of KPA with the dockers scoring their first basket through Joseph Karemba before James Mwangi responded for the Warriors.

A technical hitch forced a stoppage of the game for a few minutes after the digital score board went off giving the teams an unexpected time out.

Play resumed shortly with Kenyan international Victor Bosire scoring a three-pointer in the dying minutes of the first quarter to push the soldiers' tally to 12 points.

In the second quarter, Bosire and Kenyan international Eric Mutoro were on the offensive against the dockers, capitalising on KPA's defensive blunders as Ulinzi led 15-14.

The Warriors were on the offensive in the third quarter with Muturo and Bosire reigning terror on KPA's defensive line, forcing dockers coach Sammy Kiki to call for a time out in the sixth minute.

The time out helped KPA as they went on to clinch the third quarter 15-11.

In the fourth quarter, KPA started strongly, blocking the Warriors' attacks and neutralised Bosire, whom they cut out, denying him several chances outside the three point arc.

This forced Warriors coach William Balozi to call a time out in the fifth minute of the quarter as his lads trailed 44-60.

The Warriors lost concentration in the last minute of the game and despite Mutoro's attack on KPA's defence, they failed to recover.

KPA's coach Sammy Kiki was delighted with his players achievement saying their game plan had worked very well.

"After Saturday's loss, we went back to the drawing board where we decided to intensify our defence and limit their (Warriors) scoring," said Kiki, adding that teamwork played an important role in their win.

Warriors coach William Balozi was optimistic that they will play well in the remaining games in Nairobi.