Ulinzi Warriors sting KPA in Game One of KBF League Finals

Defending champions Ulinzi Warriors rallied to beat Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) 68-66 on Saturday in Game One of the Kenya Basketball Federation Premier League Finals at Makande Gymnasium in Mombasa.

Kenya Morans guard Victor Bosire poured in a game-high 36 points for the soldiers, while Ken Wachira had a team-high 22 points for KPA.

The Warriors, who were missing suspended star guard Eric Mutoro, erased a six-point halftime deficit in the tension-filled game in Mombasa.

Both teams had players ejected from the court late on as tempers flared between Kenya's best basketball teams.

After an evenly poised first quarter which both teams scored 15 points, the hosts - who are looking to emulate their women's side who have already won the title - came out all guns blazing to outscore Ulinzi 19-13 for a 34-28 half-time lead.

After the teams emerged from locker room, Ulinzi outscored KPA 40-32 in the second half to nick Game One ahead of Sunday's Game Two at the same venue.

Mutoro is expected to return to the starting five for the Warriors on Sunday after completing hit two-match suspension. The Kenya Morans guard was ejected in game Two of the semi-finals duel against Strathmore Blades. He missed Game Three of the series and Game One of the Finals.

Bosire, who played every minute of the match for the Warriors, sank the game-winning shot and shot 50 percent from beyond the arc. He made seven-of-fourteen of his three point attempts.

David Ouma had 12 points while James Mwangi scored eight for the Warriors.

Lennox Wange contributed 17 points for KPA, as John Wiljass - who was ejected from the match - scored 14.

With the scores level at 66-66 in the last two minutes of the encounter, KPA lost concentration and were punished by the red-hot Bosire.

Ulinzi coach William Balozi admitted that the game was tough and urged his players not to celebrate yet and focus on the remaining games.

"If I will win tomorrow (Sunday), then KPA will not win the remaining matches," said Balozi.

KPA coach Sammy Kiki said his players lost concentration in the fourth quarter and were punished.

"We are going back to the drawing board, we will have a meeting with players before tomorrow's game and see how we can stop their (Ulinzi) scorer (Bosire)," said Mr Kiki.