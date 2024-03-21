Uganda’s national basketball teams seal betPawa deal

Uganda’s National basketball teams the Silverbacks (Senior Men) and the Gazelles (Senior Women) have received a boost from betting brand betPawa, which is set to sponsor them for the next three years.

Sh83 million

betPawa has undertaken to give the Federation of Uganda Basketball Associations (FUBA) UGX 2.6 billion (about Sh83 million) towards the management of these two teams between now and 2026.

“The costs to be covered under this partnership include team training, travel and accommodation to attend tournaments, medical insurance and supplements among others,” said betPawa’s Chief Branding Officer Spencer Okach.

Locker Room Bonus initiative

In addition, betPawa will also directly pay the players UGX 150,000 (about Sh6000) per match for every win their team gets under their flagship Locker Room Bonus initiative.

Locker Room Bonus is a direct reward to players by the sponsor for winning matches, as a way of boosting their morale and recognising great performance.

FUBA Chief Executive Marcus Kwikiriza said: “This is the first time our players are getting an incentive such as the Locker Room Bonus and also the first time in East and Central Africa that a private company is sponsoring a national basketball team.”

Support from private sector

Uganda's Minister of State for Sports Peter Ogwang lauded betPawa for the sponsorship noting that sports should mainly be supported mostly by the private sector.

“The challenges facing sports can only be solved by the partners we have here. Elsewhere private sponsors play a big role in supporting teams. Thanks to betPawa for bringing the challenge here,” he said.

The national team manager and administrator Albert Ahabwe said the teams’ progress had been affected by financial difficulties in the past despite the great talent on board.

“With betPawa on board, we are ready to prepare, and when we prepare well and in good time, we are ready to take over the continent.”

betPawa’s Chief Commercial Officer Ntoudi Mouyelo said the sponsorship is timely given the global spotlight on the game brought on by the Basketball Africa League.