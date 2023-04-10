Amani win betPawa tourney in Kisumu

Amani football club emerged the winner of Kisumu edition’s six-aside tournament organised by betPawa at Kenyatta International Stadium in Mamboleo.

The community team from Kajulu in Kisumu East managed to beat more than 50 teams that registered for the second edition of the competition.

Amani beat Kosovo 1-0 in the final with striker Boaz Ogonyo scoring the lone goal in the first half of the tensed match. Following the win, Amani bagged a cash prize of Sh200,000 as well as the main trophy, while Kosovo received Sh100,000.

On the other hand, Mowlem Stars were awarded Sh50,000 after beating Nyalenda 2-0 in the third-place play-off after Lipson Ochieng and Wesley Ochieng scored a goal apiece in the first half.

Amani sailed to the finals after beating Nyalenda 2-1 through penalties in the semi-finals, while Kosovo secured a 1-0 win against Mowlem Stars.

“My boys have displayed an impressive performance despite this being our first major tournament,” said Amani coach Lazarus Guda, attributing their success to composure, hard work and discipline.

Brian Odhiambo of Kosovo was also crowned as the best goalkeeper as Boaz Otieno from Amani Footbal Club was capped the best player of the tournament.

betPawa Marketing Coordinator Simon Mwangi noted that the second edition of the tournament has realised huge potential of talent at the grassroot levels.

“We are looking forward to nurture more talents and do more sponsorships for teams in this region as part of our social corporate responsibility and giving back to the community,” he said on Sunday.

Mr Mwangi also indicated that the betting firm is considering introducing football competition for women and enter into collaboration with Football of Kenya Federation (FKF) as well and other institutions related to sports.