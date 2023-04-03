Akiba win betPawa tourney in Nairobi

After a massively-successful Six-Aside tournament held at Jamhuri Astro Turf in Nairobi at the weekend, the betPawa Kenya is expecting a bigger event in Kisumu next weekend.

Speaking on Sunday during the Nairobi Zone finals, betPawa Marketing Co-coordinator, Simon Mwangi said the betting company is planning to inject in more money for the winners next year.

Over 50 teams battled for the Nairobi zone knock-out tournament at the weekend where Akiba FC emerged winners after edging Pirates FC 2-1.

On the road to the finale, Akiba beat Kuta Collections 3-1 through penalty-kicks after a barren draw in the normal time, while Pirates eliminated Lamasia 5-4 also through spot kicks to qualify.

Mohamed Hassan and Bol Peter scored for the winners while Eugen Wethuli replied for Pirates before he scooped the best players’ award.

Akiba walked away with the main trophy and Sh200,000, Pirates got Sh100,000 while Kuta Collections received Sh50,000 for finishing third after Lamasia 2-1. The semi-finalists were also provided with sports equipment including jerseys, footballs, training kits and soccer boots.

Mwangi said the sports betting site also licensed in Nigeria, Uganda, Ghana, Tanzania, Cameroon DRC Congo, Malawi and Ruanda started the initiative in Kenya last year to promote sports and nurture talent countrywide.

“betPawa is proud to support million active players who appreciate and value our focus and mission of making betting friendly,” he said.