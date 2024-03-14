Sierra Leone welcomes betPawa

betPawa has emphasised its ambition to help make betting a friendly practice at an event where it announced its entry to Sierra Leone.

Responsible gaming

The event was held at an elaborate welcome ceremony at the Lor restaurant in Freetown, speakers including Mchezo Managing Director Ntoudi Mouyelo and betPawa Chief Brand Officer Spencer Okach vouched for customer focus and determination to champion responsible gambling.

Mr. Mouyelo said: “Everything we do is driven by our mission to make betting friendly, and we relish the opportunity to win the trust of sports fans throughout the country as we have in 11 other African countries.”

Sierra Leone Youth Affairs Minister Mohamed Bangura said: “You are warmly welcomed to Sierra Leone. We look forward to collaborating with a compliant and responsible gaming brand that will not only spur economic growth but also support the development of sports in our country.”

100,000 jobs

He added: “betPawa’s presence in Sierra Leone aligns with our government’s commitment to job creation. We anticipate that this partnership will contribute significantly to our goal of generating 100,000 jobs, further empowering our youth and fostering economic prosperity.”

betPawa has in the past ably demonstrated its commitment to corporate social responsibility across Africa through various initiatives, including sport development, sponsorship and healthcare.

Key pillars of betPawa’s mission to make betting friendly include 24/7 customer support, instant payouts, low stakes and the prospect of life-changing wins with a 1000% Win Bonus.

This is underpinned by partnerships with proven mobile money payment operators like

Orange.