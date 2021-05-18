Breaking news: Uhuru confirms Martha Koome as Kenya's first female Chief Justice

Tunisia's US Monastir register historic win in BAL tie

Mamadou Lamine Diop of AS Douanes (centre) goes for lay-up during their Basketball Africa League match against GS Petroliers from Algeria on May 17,2021 at te Kigali Arena.

Photo credit: Pool | Cyril Ndegeya

By  Athan Tashobya

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • In the second game of the day, Zamalek sunk erroviário de Maputo 71-55 in another blistering Group C tie. The two teams were separated by a half a basket in favour of Zamalek going into the break at 33- 34
  • The second half was low in terms of scoring, but full of passion and defence games from both ends. In the final game of the day, Tunisian giants, US Monastir registered a historic score. 

Senegal's AS Douanes proved too strong for Algerian side Groupement Sportif des Pétroliers (GSP) beating them 94-67 in day two of the ongoing Basketball Africa league (BAL) in Kigali, Rwanda Monday.

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. Mueller, Hummels recalled by Germany for Euro 2020 finals

  2. Thika's Kamais shines as KDF Championships end

  3. Solskjaer defends Pogba and Diallo over displaying Palestinian flag

  4. Kenyan stars begin hunt for 2021 World Chess Cup slots

  5. Petro de Luanda thrash AS Police, SALE rally to sting FAP

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.