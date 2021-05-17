Rwanda’s Patriots register first BAL victory over Nigeria’s Hoopers

Rwanda’s Patriots Basketball Club (PBC) Sunday defeated Nigeria’s Rivers Hoopers 83-60, in the first game of the historic inaugural Basketball Africa League (BAL). 

