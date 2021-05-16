Excitement as BAL tips off in Kigali

Kigali Arena, the home of BAL (Basketball Africa League) inaugural season

Photo credit: Pool

By  Athan Tashobya

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The season was initially scheduled to tip-off in March 2020 in Dakar, Senegal, but was postponed due to the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic
  • The BAL’s inaugural season, which was initially planned to be played under a regular-season format, will instead be played in groups due to the delay caused by the pandemic
  • From GNBC in the Island nation of Madagascar through Petro de Luanda in Angola and Rivers Hoopers in Nigeria to Egypt's Zamalek Sporting Club in the north, Africa is well represented in the inaugural season of BAL

The historic inaugural season of the Basketball Africa League (BAL) tips off Sunday here in Kigali, Rwanda and will run to May 30. 

