Treasure Cove sprints to Champagne Stakes glory at Ngong

Jockey James Muhindi

Jockey James Muhindi (right) celebrates after crossing the finishing line aboard Treasure Cove to win The Champagne Stakes of The Lady McMillan Challenge Trophy at Ngong Racecourse on June 2, 2024. 

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Deja Vu

Treasure Cove (James Muhindi) and Sheriff John Stone (Paul Kiarie), alighted from the Champagne Stakes stalls in veritable symmetry - never changing the order for 1,200m. Treasure Cove is genetically tuned to sprinting, as Mama, Pirates Coup, is versed in producing the 'creme de la creme.'

Trainer Oliver Gray, implemented a hat-trick when Lucia Poppova and Leap of Faith, also indulged smartly.

Compliments to Ngong riders on Sunday - they refrained from misusing their sticks.

Well-trodden, Vuvuzela Umlilo (Henry Muya), defied top weight in the Belinda Bowl, nipping his third straight strike. Tronador was not his usual self, admiring the scenery instead.

Jockey Michael Fundi

Jockey Michael Fundi celebrates atop Bedford while crossing the finishing line during The Spring Run Handicap race at Ngong Racecourse on June 2, 2024.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

1.00 pm - First Race - The Thomas Dewar Trophy (1,600m)

1. Lucia Poppova (Paul Kiarie) Master of My Fate-Night Diva

2. Beeston (Lesley Sercombe)

3. Strider (Henry Muya)

4. Chipping (A. Tache)

Distance: 1/4.5/3.5. Time: 1:42:8/10 secs. Favourite: Strider 6-4. Runners: 4

Owned by Doctor Dunbar, P. Blackman, T. Mulwa, N. Patel. Trainer Oliver Gray

1.35 pm - Second Race - The Belinda Bowl (1,800m)

1. Vuvuzela Umlilo (Henry Muya) William Longsword-Caitlin

2. Dunleavy (Charles Kimani)

3. Easterly (Michael Fundi)

4. Marlow (James Muhindi)

Bampton withdrawn at the start.

Distance: half/2.4/2.4. Time: 1:56:4/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 7-4. Runners: 5 Owned by R. Muigai and Joe Muya. Trainer Joe Muya

2.10 pm - Third Race - Spring Run Handicap (1,400m)

1. Bedford (Michael Fundi)

2. Carlisle (Paul Kiarie)

3. Whispers (Charles Kimani)

Distance: 2.5/1/1.4. Time: 1:29:00. Favourite: Nothing specific. Runners; 8 Owned by M. Mutuota, M. Gitaru, O. bakor. Trainer Tony Kuria

2.45 pm - Fourth Race - Field Day Maiden (1,200m)

James Muhindi

Jockey James Muhindi lifts The Lady McMillan Challenge Trophy he won while ridding The Treasure on June 2, 2024, at Ngong Racecourse.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

1. Madame Zee (James Muhindi)

2. Star in Winter (Henry Muya)

3. Adleoli (P. Ndungu)

Distance: 4.5/5/nose. Time: 1:15:8/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 9-4. Runners: 4

Owned by C. Brodie, K. Rashid. Trainer Joe Karari

3.20 pm - Fifth Race - The Champagne Stakes lady McMillan Challenge Trophy (1,200m)

1. Treasure Cove (James Muhindi) Westonian-Pirates Coup

2. Sheriff John Stone (Paul Kiarie)

3. Darling Me (K. Ngugi)

4. Star Dream (Henry Muya)

Distance: 4.5/4.75/10.5. Time: 1:14:5/10 secs. Favourite: Nothing specific. Runners: 5

Owned by Wikini Ndegwa. Trainer Oliver Gray

3.55 pm - Sixth Race - Yamaguchi Handicap (1,200m)

1. Leap of Faith James Muhindi)

2. Joanna (Lesley Sercombe)

3. Eton Star (Charles Kimani)

Camberley withdrawn under Veterinary Certificate

Distance: 2.5/10. Time: 1:14:9/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 7-4. Runners: 3

Owned by Doctor D. Dunbar, H. Gullacksen, Rupert Watson. Trainer Oliver Gray

4.30 pm - Seventh Race - Fernie Maiden (1,000m)

1. Thika (Henry Muya)

2. Liverpool (Charles Kimani)

3. Trumpet Call (Lesley Sercombe)

Distance: 0.75/1.4/4.75. Time: 1:03:1/10 secs. Favourite:  Trumpet Call 9-4. Runners: 5 Owned by Chic Equestrians. Trainer Joe Karari

Next meeting June 16 - for the Kenya Saint Leger, Nairac Circle Cup, Civil Service Gold Cup, Kenya Police Cup, Lady Johnson Trophy, and, Jill Harley Memorial

