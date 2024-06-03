Treasure Cove sprints to Champagne Stakes glory at Ngong
Treasure Cove (James Muhindi) and Sheriff John Stone (Paul Kiarie), alighted from the Champagne Stakes stalls in veritable symmetry - never changing the order for 1,200m. Treasure Cove is genetically tuned to sprinting, as Mama, Pirates Coup, is versed in producing the 'creme de la creme.'
Trainer Oliver Gray, implemented a hat-trick when Lucia Poppova and Leap of Faith, also indulged smartly.
Compliments to Ngong riders on Sunday - they refrained from misusing their sticks.
Well-trodden, Vuvuzela Umlilo (Henry Muya), defied top weight in the Belinda Bowl, nipping his third straight strike. Tronador was not his usual self, admiring the scenery instead.
1.00 pm - First Race - The Thomas Dewar Trophy (1,600m)
1. Lucia Poppova (Paul Kiarie) Master of My Fate-Night Diva
2. Beeston (Lesley Sercombe)
3. Strider (Henry Muya)
4. Chipping (A. Tache)
Distance: 1/4.5/3.5. Time: 1:42:8/10 secs. Favourite: Strider 6-4. Runners: 4
Owned by Doctor Dunbar, P. Blackman, T. Mulwa, N. Patel. Trainer Oliver Gray
1.35 pm - Second Race - The Belinda Bowl (1,800m)
1. Vuvuzela Umlilo (Henry Muya) William Longsword-Caitlin
2. Dunleavy (Charles Kimani)
3. Easterly (Michael Fundi)
4. Marlow (James Muhindi)
Bampton withdrawn at the start.
Distance: half/2.4/2.4. Time: 1:56:4/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 7-4. Runners: 5 Owned by R. Muigai and Joe Muya. Trainer Joe Muya
2.10 pm - Third Race - Spring Run Handicap (1,400m)
1. Bedford (Michael Fundi)
2. Carlisle (Paul Kiarie)
3. Whispers (Charles Kimani)
Distance: 2.5/1/1.4. Time: 1:29:00. Favourite: Nothing specific. Runners; 8 Owned by M. Mutuota, M. Gitaru, O. bakor. Trainer Tony Kuria
2.45 pm - Fourth Race - Field Day Maiden (1,200m)
1. Madame Zee (James Muhindi)
2. Star in Winter (Henry Muya)
3. Adleoli (P. Ndungu)
Distance: 4.5/5/nose. Time: 1:15:8/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 9-4. Runners: 4
Owned by C. Brodie, K. Rashid. Trainer Joe Karari
3.20 pm - Fifth Race - The Champagne Stakes lady McMillan Challenge Trophy (1,200m)
1. Treasure Cove (James Muhindi) Westonian-Pirates Coup
2. Sheriff John Stone (Paul Kiarie)
3. Darling Me (K. Ngugi)
4. Star Dream (Henry Muya)
Distance: 4.5/4.75/10.5. Time: 1:14:5/10 secs. Favourite: Nothing specific. Runners: 5
Owned by Wikini Ndegwa. Trainer Oliver Gray
3.55 pm - Sixth Race - Yamaguchi Handicap (1,200m)
1. Leap of Faith James Muhindi)
2. Joanna (Lesley Sercombe)
3. Eton Star (Charles Kimani)
Camberley withdrawn under Veterinary Certificate
Distance: 2.5/10. Time: 1:14:9/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 7-4. Runners: 3
Owned by Doctor D. Dunbar, H. Gullacksen, Rupert Watson. Trainer Oliver Gray
4.30 pm - Seventh Race - Fernie Maiden (1,000m)
1. Thika (Henry Muya)
2. Liverpool (Charles Kimani)
3. Trumpet Call (Lesley Sercombe)
Distance: 0.75/1.4/4.75. Time: 1:03:1/10 secs. Favourite: Trumpet Call 9-4. Runners: 5 Owned by Chic Equestrians. Trainer Joe Karari
Next meeting June 16 - for the Kenya Saint Leger, Nairac Circle Cup, Civil Service Gold Cup, Kenya Police Cup, Lady Johnson Trophy, and, Jill Harley Memorial