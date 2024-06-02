Sheriff John has tough ask in Sunday’s Champagne Stakes at Ngong

Mzee Wa Pwani

Jockey Lesley Sercombe celebrates aboard Saint Moritz after winning the Mzee Wa Pwani at Ngong Racecourse on 14 January 2024.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Deja Vu

Inseparable are Treasure Cove, Darling Me, and, Sheriff John, as they sprint down another 1,200m Champagne Stakes, for the Lady McMillan Challenge Trophy. Sheriff John has distinct distance advantage.

A debut winning time of 1:16:00, was not reflective of his executive performance. Treasure Cove and Darling Me, will have their skates on tightly. Unsure of Mystic Synphony, as she previously refused to enter the gates.

Strider is purely consistent. He can allow rivals to sink into oblivion as a nap Thomas Dewar Trophy selection. Lucia Poppova might pop along to add some strife.

Let us side with Tronador in the Belinda Bowl. He was a Derby prospect, but stalls were an issue that day. Vuvuzela Umlilo has 10 kgs to relinquish, so, rioting's on the wall for Tronador's compensation.

Have to sympathize with Camberley who runs in the Yamaguchi Handicap. Hoping he has a short memory after an ordeal last meeting with safari ants. Leap of Faith should be vying with Camberley, unless Joanna is pumped up like her Oaks endeavour.

SELECTIONS

1.00 pm Strider, Lucia Poppova

1.35 pm Tronador, Vuvuzela Umlilo

2.10 pm Bedford, Venetian Link

2.45 pm Madame Zee, Star in Winter

3.20 pm Sheriff John, Treasure Cove

3.55 pm Leap of Faith, Camberley

4.30 pm Trumpet Call, Isle of Crete


1:00   Race 1   The Thomas Dewar Trophy

Distance 1600m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated 32 and below at closing.

  1  ( 1- 2- 1)   Strider                  H. Muya              60.       2

  2  ( 3- 2- 2)   Beeston                Le. Sercombe      56.  T   3

  3  ( 1- 3- 1)   Lucia Poppova       P. Kiarie              51.       4 (SAF)

  4  ( 5- 3- 3)   Chipping                A. Tache             50.       1

FORM GUIDE: STRIDER (1/3)  LUCIA POPPOVA (SAF) (1/1)  BEESTON  (2/1)  CHIPPING (5/1)

1:35   Race 2   The Belinda Bowl

Distance 1800m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated 28 and below at closing.

  1  (w- 1- 1)   Vuvuzela Umlilo     H. Muya              61.       4 (SAF)

  2  ( 1- 7- 3)   Bampton               R. Wako              60.       7

  3  ( 1- 5- 6)   Easterly                 M. Fundi              57.       1

  4  ( 1- 7- 1)   Marlow                 J. Muhindi           56.       2

  5  ( 7- 6- 4)   Cindy                    K. Ngugi              52.  H   3

  6  ( 2- 8- 2)   Dunleavy               C. Kimani             52.  T   5

  7  ( 1- 1-w)   Tronador (SAF)      P. Kiarie              50.       6

FORM GUIDE: VUVUZELA UMLILO (SAF) (1/1)  TRONADOR (SAF)

(6/4)  DUNLEAVY (2/1)  MARLOW (3/1)  EASTERLY (4/1)  CINDY

(5/1)  BAMPTON (6/1)

2:10   Race 3   The Spring Run Handicap

Distance 1400m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated 19 and below at closing. Unrated maidens to be handicapped 5kg less than the top weight. First time starters allowed 2kg.

  1  ( 1- 2- 3)   Bedford                 M. Fundi              60.       1

  2  ( 4- 1- 1)   Venetian Link         K. Ngugi              60.       5 (SAF)

  3  ( 5- 4- 2)   Wimborne             R. Wako              60.       7

  4  ( 5- 1- 4)   Pitch                     Le. Sercombe      59.       8

  5  ( 3- 3- 5)   Carlisle                 P. Kiarie              58.       2

  6  ( 2- 5- 3)   Whispers              C. Kimani             58.       3

  7  ( 2- 4- 6)   Welcome               H. Muya              56.       4   Breeze (SAF)

  8  ( 2- 4- 2)   Caspar                  J. Muhindi           53.       6

FORM GUIDE: BEDFORD (1/1)  CASPAR (5/4)  WELCOME BREEZE (SAF) (2/1)  VENETIAN LINK (SAF) (3/1)  CARLISLE (4/1)  PITCH (5/1)  WHISPERS (6/1)

2:45   Race 4   The Field Day Maiden

Distance 1200m. A race for three year olds & over maidens and winners once which have not won since 1st October, 2023. To carry 58.5kg.  Mares and fillies 57kg.First time starters allowed 2kg.

  1  ( 3- 3- 2)   Eccleton                Le. Sercombe      58.       3

  2  ( 4- 5- 5)   Adleoli                  P. Ndungu           57.       2

  3  ( 4- 3- 3)   Madame Zee         J. Muhindi           57.       1 (SAF)

  4  ( 2- 5- 5)   Star In Winter        H. Muya              57.       4 (SAF)

FORM GUIDE: STAR IN WINTER (SAF) (2/1)  ECCLETON (3/1)

MADAME ZEE (SAF) (4/1)  ADLEOLI (5/1)

3:20   Race 5   The Champagne Stakes

The Lady McMillan Challenge TrophyDistance 1200m. A terms race for two year olds only. To carry 57kg.Fillies 55.5kg.  NO RIDING ALLOWANCES

  1  ( 1)          Sheriff John           P. Kiarie              57.       1 Stone (SAF)

  2  ( 3- 3)       Star Dream            H. Muya              57.       5

  3  ( 1- 1)       Treasure Cove       J. Muhindi           57.       4

  4  ( 1- 2)       Darling Me            K. Ngugi              55.       2

  5  (w)          Mystic Symphony  Le. Sercombe      55.       3

FORM GUIDE: SHERIFF JOHN STONE (SAF) (1/3)  TREASURE COVE (1/2)  DARLING ME (1/1)  STAR DREAM (6/5)  MYSTIC SYMPHONY (5/4)

3:55   Race 6   The Yamaguchi Handicap

Distance 1200m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated 15 and below at closing.  maidens to be handicapped 4kg less than the top weight. First time starters allowed 2kg.

  1  ( 3- 6-w)   Camberley             A. Wambua         57.  H   3

  2  ( 2- 2- 4)   Joanna                 Le. Sercombe      55.       1

  3  ( 3- 4- 2)   Leap of Faith          J. Muhindi           55.       4   (SAF)

  4  ( 6- 4- 4)   Eton Star               C. Kimani             53.       2

FORM GUIDE: LEAP OF FAITH (SAF) (1/1)  JOANNA (5/4)  CAMBERLEY (6/4)  ETON STAR (5/1)

4:30   Race 7   The Fernie Maiden

Distance 1000m. A maiden race for two year olds only at starting. To carry 56.5kg.Fillies 55kg. First time starters allowed 2kg.

  1  ( 8)          Liverpool               C. Kimani             56.       3

  2  ( 2- 2- 2)   Telling Tales          P. Kiarie              56.       1

  3  ( 4- 4)       Trumpet Call          Le. Sercombe      56.       5

  4  ( 3- 4- 5)   Thika                    H. Muya              55.       2

  5  -   Isle of Crete           J. Muhindi           54.       4 (SAF)

FORM GUIDE: TELLING TALES (1/2)  TRUMPET CALL (1/1)  ISLE OF CRETE (SAF) (2/1)  THIKA (5/1)  LIVERPOOL (10/1)

