Maria triumphs in Fillies Guineas for a Julie Classic double

Ladies Day came up tammy for trainer, Julie McCann, as her Maria swung past Joanna by a length, in the Fillies Guineas. Ten Eighty was incrementally gaining momentum for third, with Leap of Faith lacing a decent fourth.

'Molto Bravo' to jockey, Henry Muya, who waited an ever-loving minute before skipping to the wire on Maria. Having already raised champagne glasses with Deon and Dalkeith, for father Joe, Henry's Classic strike, rounded off a charming treble.

Tony Kuria's, Assured (Paul Kiarie), pulled rank on General Lee, as he free-styled to the Kenya Gold Cup 3,200m George Drew Challenge post, harvesting five wins in a row. Cranleigh and Deodoro looked a little ship-wrecked, hectares away.

12.55 pm - First Race - Gang Warily Handicap (1,000m)

1. Pretty Pearl (James Muhindi)

2. Twyford (Ramazan Wako)

3. The Gambler (Paul Kiarie)

High Legislation withdrawn under Veterinary Certificate

Distance: head/short-head/0.75. Time: 1:00:8/10 secs. Favourite: Nothing specific. Runners: 6

Owned by M. Burris, D. Duncanson, P. Nduati, N. Patel. Trainer Oliver Gray





1.30 pm - Second Race - Heartline Handicap (2,060m)

1. Deon (Henry Muya)

2. Ameerah (K. Ngugi)

3. Carlisle (James Muhindi)

Distance: 2.4/1.5/12.5. Time: 2:14:2/10 secs. Favourite: Nothing specific. Runners: 4 Owned and trained by Joe Muya

2.05 pm - Third Race -Isabella Maiden(1,800m)

1. Tronador (Paul Kiarie)

2. Allendale (Henry Muya)

3. Eccleton (Lesley Sercombe)

Cooling Time withdrawn at the start

Distance: 3.5/6.5/4.5. Time: 2:00:8/10 secs. Favourite. Nothing specific. Runners: 5 Owned by Racing Rascals. Trainer Joe Karari

2.40 pm - Fourth Race - Be Tidy Handicap (1,400m)

1. Dalkeith (Henry Muya)

2. Caspar (James Muhindi)

3. Marlow (Lesley Sercombe)

Distance: 2.75/2.4/neck. Time: 1:28:8/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 9-4. Runners: 4

Owned and trained by Joe Muya

3.15 pm - Fifth Race - The Fillies Guineas (1,600m)

1. Maria (Henry Muya) Westonian-Almeria

2. Joanna (Lesley Sercombe)

3. Ten Eighty (Paul Kiarie)

4. Leap of Faith (James Muhindi)

Distance: 1/2.5/2.75. Time: 1:41:5/10 secs. Favourite: Nothing specific. Runners: 5

Owned by Anna Bhaloo, P. Anjana, A. Andrade. Trainer Julie McCann

3.55 pm - Sixth Race - The Kenya Gold Cup George Drew Challenge Series (3,200m)

1. Assured (Paul Kiarie) Silvano-San Trip

2. General Lee (James Muhindi)

3. Westwind (Lesley Sercombe)

4. Cranleigh (Henry Muya)

Distance: 2.4/3.4/11. Time: 3:39/4/10 secs. Favorites: Assured and General Lee. Runners: 6

Owned by P. Nduati. Trainer Tony Kuria

4.30 pm - Seventh Race - Military Song Condition (1,000m)

1. Treasure Cove (James Mhindi)

2. Sticky Ricket (Paul Kiarie)

3. Star Dream (Henry Muya)

Mystic Symphony and Four Thirty withdrawn at the start

Distance: 0.75/2.5/6.5. Time:1:03:6/10 secs. Favorite: Sticky Ricket 6-4. Runners: 4

Owned byWikini Ndegwa. Trainer Oliver Gray



