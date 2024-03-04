Maria triumphs in Fillies Guineas for a Julie Classic double
Ladies Day came up tammy for trainer, Julie McCann, as her Maria swung past Joanna by a length, in the Fillies Guineas. Ten Eighty was incrementally gaining momentum for third, with Leap of Faith lacing a decent fourth.
'Molto Bravo' to jockey, Henry Muya, who waited an ever-loving minute before skipping to the wire on Maria. Having already raised champagne glasses with Deon and Dalkeith, for father Joe, Henry's Classic strike, rounded off a charming treble.
Tony Kuria's, Assured (Paul Kiarie), pulled rank on General Lee, as he free-styled to the Kenya Gold Cup 3,200m George Drew Challenge post, harvesting five wins in a row. Cranleigh and Deodoro looked a little ship-wrecked, hectares away.
12.55 pm - First Race - Gang Warily Handicap (1,000m)
1. Pretty Pearl (James Muhindi)
2. Twyford (Ramazan Wako)
3. The Gambler (Paul Kiarie)
High Legislation withdrawn under Veterinary Certificate
Distance: head/short-head/0.75. Time: 1:00:8/10 secs. Favourite: Nothing specific. Runners: 6
Owned by M. Burris, D. Duncanson, P. Nduati, N. Patel. Trainer Oliver Gray
1.30 pm - Second Race - Heartline Handicap (2,060m)
1. Deon (Henry Muya)
2. Ameerah (K. Ngugi)
3. Carlisle (James Muhindi)
Distance: 2.4/1.5/12.5. Time: 2:14:2/10 secs. Favourite: Nothing specific. Runners: 4 Owned and trained by Joe Muya
2.05 pm - Third Race -Isabella Maiden(1,800m)
1. Tronador (Paul Kiarie)
2. Allendale (Henry Muya)
3. Eccleton (Lesley Sercombe)
Cooling Time withdrawn at the start
Distance: 3.5/6.5/4.5. Time: 2:00:8/10 secs. Favourite. Nothing specific. Runners: 5 Owned by Racing Rascals. Trainer Joe Karari
2.40 pm - Fourth Race - Be Tidy Handicap (1,400m)
1. Dalkeith (Henry Muya)
2. Caspar (James Muhindi)
3. Marlow (Lesley Sercombe)
Distance: 2.75/2.4/neck. Time: 1:28:8/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 9-4. Runners: 4
Owned and trained by Joe Muya
3.15 pm - Fifth Race - The Fillies Guineas (1,600m)
1. Maria (Henry Muya) Westonian-Almeria
2. Joanna (Lesley Sercombe)
3. Ten Eighty (Paul Kiarie)
4. Leap of Faith (James Muhindi)
Distance: 1/2.5/2.75. Time: 1:41:5/10 secs. Favourite: Nothing specific. Runners: 5
Owned by Anna Bhaloo, P. Anjana, A. Andrade. Trainer Julie McCann
3.55 pm - Sixth Race - The Kenya Gold Cup George Drew Challenge Series (3,200m)
1. Assured (Paul Kiarie) Silvano-San Trip
2. General Lee (James Muhindi)
3. Westwind (Lesley Sercombe)
4. Cranleigh (Henry Muya)
Distance: 2.4/3.4/11. Time: 3:39/4/10 secs. Favorites: Assured and General Lee. Runners: 6
Owned by P. Nduati. Trainer Tony Kuria
4.30 pm - Seventh Race - Military Song Condition (1,000m)
1. Treasure Cove (James Mhindi)
2. Sticky Ricket (Paul Kiarie)
3. Star Dream (Henry Muya)
Mystic Symphony and Four Thirty withdrawn at the start
Distance: 0.75/2.5/6.5. Time:1:03:6/10 secs. Favorite: Sticky Ricket 6-4. Runners: 4
Owned byWikini Ndegwa. Trainer Oliver Gray
Next Meeting March 17 - for the Graham Trophy, and Soprani Derby Trial