No-one to touch Saint Moritz in Mzee Pwani Trophy at Ngong

Jockey Lesley Sercombe

Jockey Lesley Sercombe aboard Saint Moritz celebrates as she crosses the finish line to win the Steward Cup at Ngong Race Course on July 9,

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Deja Vu

If you were to gather Cranleigh, Deodoro, Daytime Girl, General Lee, and, Westwind, into one cauldron, it would be tricky detaching them as they are all on equal hoofing.

Just add a teaspoon of the main ingredient, Saint Moritz – story becomes apparent. Having grown more powerful during his sojourn, Saint Moritz is simply on another dimension.

He can sit pretty in the Ray Warner Mzee wa Pwani 1,400m, until assailants wear thin trying to outfox him. Then an open sesame gap will allow Lady Spencer's craftsman to strut his prowess. Importantly, spectators must go to Ngong for that New Year buzz of well-wishers.

Related

High Legislation has consistently been in the money. As a true Chilli Cup contender, High Legislation ought to diminish Ameerah and Pretty Pearl.

Jack Sparrow has been keeping a low profile of late, so we have to wait until his spark returns.

SELECTIONS

1.35 pm Tronador, Leap of Faith

2.10 pm Venetian Link, Caspar

2.45 pm Zamburak, Coffee Break

3.20 pm Saint Mortitz, General Lee

3.55 pm High Legislation, Ameerah

4.30 pm Telling Takes, Sticky Ricket

1:35   Race 1 The Lazrin Maiden

Distance 1000m. A maiden race for three-year-olds and over at 

starting. To carry 58.5kg.Mares and fillies 57kg. First-time starters allowed 2kg.

  1  ( 3- 5-w)   Allendale               H. Muya              58.       3

  2  ( 6)          Mau Ranges          P. Njogu              58.       1

  3  ( 3- 4)       Tronador (SAF)      P. Kiarie              58.       4

  4  ( 3- 4)       Leap of Faith          J. Muhindi           57.       2

(SAF) FORM GUIDE: TRONADOR (SAF) (1/3) LEAP OF FAITH (SAF) (2/1)  

ALLENDALE (5/1) MAU RANGES (10/1)  


2:10   Race 2 The Ray Warner Handicap

Distance 2400m. A handicap for three-year-olds and overrated 13   and below at closing. Unrated maidens to be handicapped 2kg less than the top weight. First-time starters allowed 2kg.

 1  (w- 1- 6)   Caspar                  J. Muhindi           58.       3

  2  ( 2- 1- 2)   Venetian Link         P. Kiarie              58.       4

  (SAF)

  3  ( 1-w- 5)   Adleoli                  M. Fundi              57.       1

  4  ( 4- 4- 2)   Chipping                P. Njogu              55.       2

  5  ( 5- 3- 4)   Deon                     H. Muya              51.       5

FORM GUIDE: VENETIAN LINK (SAF) (1/1) CASPAR (2/1) DEON (3/1)  CHIPPING (4/1) ADLEOLI (5/1)   


2:45   Race 3 The Drap D'Or Cup

Distance 1800m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated 32   and below at closing.

  1  ( 2- 1- 2)   Coffee Break         J. Muhindi           60.       4

   (SAF)

  2  ( 4-w- 5)   Chadwick              P. Njogu              59.       2

  3  ( 2- 1- 4)   Sea Eagle              H. Muya              53.       5

(SAF)

  4  ( 3- 1- 6)   Zamburak              P. Kiarie              53.       3

  5  ( 2- 2- 2)   Bampton               C. Kimani             52.       1

FORM GUIDE: SEA EAGLE (SAF) (1/2) COFFEE BREAK (SAF) (1/1)  

 ZAMBURAK (2/1) BAMPTON (5/2) CHADWICK (7/2)  

 3:20   Race 4 The Mzee Wa Pwani Trophy

Distance 1400m. A terms race for three-year-olds and over.  Three-year-olds to carry 50kgand four year olds & over 58kg.  Mares and   fillies allowed 1.5kg.NO RIDING ALLOWANCES

  1  ( 2- 1- 6)   Cranleigh              H. Muya              58.       2

  2  ( 5- 5- 3)   Deodoro                P. Kiarie              58.       1

  3  ( 3- 1- 4)   General Lee           J. Muhindi           58.       6

  4  ( 1- 2- 1)   Saint Moritz           Le. Sercombe      58.       5

  (SAF)

  5  ( 3- 2- 7)   Westwind              R. Wako              58.       3

  6  ( 2- 1- 4)   Daytime Girl           C. Kimani             56.  T   4

  (SAF)

FORM GUIDE: SAINT MORITZ (SAF) (1/3) GENERAL LEE (1/1)  

CRANLEIGH (5/4) DAYTIME GIRL (SAF) (6/4)  DEODORO (7/4)  

WESTWIND (2/1)  


3:55   Race 5   The Chilli Cup

Distance 1200m. A handicap for three-year-olds and over rated 29   and below at closing.

  1  ( 5- 5- 5)   Jack Sparrow        J. Muhindi           62.       4

  2  ( 1- 2- 2)   High Legislation     M. Fundi              58.       1

(SAF)

  3  ( 3- 3- 3)   Pretty Pearl           P. Njogu              58.  H   3

  4  ( 3- 4- 6)   Ameerah               P. Kiarie              52.  H   2


FORM GUIDE: HIGH LEGISLATION (SAF) (1/1) AMEERAH (5/4)  JACK  SPARROW (6/4) PRETTY PEARL (7/4) 

 4:30   Race 6   The On A Promise Maiden

Distance 900m. A maiden race for two-year-olds only at starting. To carry 57.5kg.Fillies 56kg. First-time starters allowed 2kg.

  1  ( 2)          Telling Tales          J. Muhindi           57.       1

  2  ( 4)          Sticky Ricket         K. Ngugi              56.       2

  3  -             Thika                    P. Kiarie              54.       3

FORM GUIDE: TELLING TALES (1/5)  STICKY RICKET (5/1)  THIKA  (10/1)  

In the headlines