No-one to touch Saint Moritz in Mzee Pwani Trophy at Ngong

If you were to gather Cranleigh, Deodoro, Daytime Girl, General Lee, and, Westwind, into one cauldron, it would be tricky detaching them as they are all on equal hoofing.

Just add a teaspoon of the main ingredient, Saint Moritz – story becomes apparent. Having grown more powerful during his sojourn, Saint Moritz is simply on another dimension.

He can sit pretty in the Ray Warner Mzee wa Pwani 1,400m, until assailants wear thin trying to outfox him. Then an open sesame gap will allow Lady Spencer's craftsman to strut his prowess. Importantly, spectators must go to Ngong for that New Year buzz of well-wishers.

High Legislation has consistently been in the money. As a true Chilli Cup contender, High Legislation ought to diminish Ameerah and Pretty Pearl.

Jack Sparrow has been keeping a low profile of late, so we have to wait until his spark returns.

SELECTIONS

1.35 pm Tronador, Leap of Faith

2.10 pm Venetian Link, Caspar

2.45 pm Zamburak, Coffee Break

3.20 pm Saint Mortitz, General Lee

3.55 pm High Legislation, Ameerah

4.30 pm Telling Takes, Sticky Ricket

1:35 Race 1 The Lazrin Maiden

Distance 1000m. A maiden race for three-year-olds and over at

starting. To carry 58.5kg.Mares and fillies 57kg. First-time starters allowed 2kg.

1 ( 3- 5-w) Allendale H. Muya 58. 3

2 ( 6) Mau Ranges P. Njogu 58. 1

3 ( 3- 4) Tronador (SAF) P. Kiarie 58. 4

4 ( 3- 4) Leap of Faith J. Muhindi 57. 2

(SAF) FORM GUIDE: TRONADOR (SAF) (1/3) LEAP OF FAITH (SAF) (2/1)

ALLENDALE (5/1) MAU RANGES (10/1)





2:10 Race 2 The Ray Warner Handicap

Distance 2400m. A handicap for three-year-olds and overrated 13 and below at closing. Unrated maidens to be handicapped 2kg less than the top weight. First-time starters allowed 2kg.

1 (w- 1- 6) Caspar J. Muhindi 58. 3

2 ( 2- 1- 2) Venetian Link P. Kiarie 58. 4

(SAF)

3 ( 1-w- 5) Adleoli M. Fundi 57. 1

4 ( 4- 4- 2) Chipping P. Njogu 55. 2

5 ( 5- 3- 4) Deon H. Muya 51. 5

FORM GUIDE: VENETIAN LINK (SAF) (1/1) CASPAR (2/1) DEON (3/1) CHIPPING (4/1) ADLEOLI (5/1)





2:45 Race 3 The Drap D'Or Cup

Distance 1800m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated 32 and below at closing.

1 ( 2- 1- 2) Coffee Break J. Muhindi 60. 4

(SAF)

2 ( 4-w- 5) Chadwick P. Njogu 59. 2

3 ( 2- 1- 4) Sea Eagle H. Muya 53. 5

(SAF)

4 ( 3- 1- 6) Zamburak P. Kiarie 53. 3

5 ( 2- 2- 2) Bampton C. Kimani 52. 1

FORM GUIDE: SEA EAGLE (SAF) (1/2) COFFEE BREAK (SAF) (1/1)

ZAMBURAK (2/1) BAMPTON (5/2) CHADWICK (7/2)

3:20 Race 4 The Mzee Wa Pwani Trophy

Distance 1400m. A terms race for three-year-olds and over. Three-year-olds to carry 50kgand four year olds & over 58kg. Mares and fillies allowed 1.5kg.NO RIDING ALLOWANCES

1 ( 2- 1- 6) Cranleigh H. Muya 58. 2

2 ( 5- 5- 3) Deodoro P. Kiarie 58. 1

3 ( 3- 1- 4) General Lee J. Muhindi 58. 6

4 ( 1- 2- 1) Saint Moritz Le. Sercombe 58. 5

(SAF)

5 ( 3- 2- 7) Westwind R. Wako 58. 3

6 ( 2- 1- 4) Daytime Girl C. Kimani 56. T 4

(SAF)

FORM GUIDE: SAINT MORITZ (SAF) (1/3) GENERAL LEE (1/1)

CRANLEIGH (5/4) DAYTIME GIRL (SAF) (6/4) DEODORO (7/4)

WESTWIND (2/1)





3:55 Race 5 The Chilli Cup

Distance 1200m. A handicap for three-year-olds and over rated 29 and below at closing.

1 ( 5- 5- 5) Jack Sparrow J. Muhindi 62. 4

2 ( 1- 2- 2) High Legislation M. Fundi 58. 1

(SAF)

3 ( 3- 3- 3) Pretty Pearl P. Njogu 58. H 3

4 ( 3- 4- 6) Ameerah P. Kiarie 52. H 2





FORM GUIDE: HIGH LEGISLATION (SAF) (1/1) AMEERAH (5/4) JACK SPARROW (6/4) PRETTY PEARL (7/4)

4:30 Race 6 The On A Promise Maiden

Distance 900m. A maiden race for two-year-olds only at starting. To carry 57.5kg.Fillies 56kg. First-time starters allowed 2kg.

1 ( 2) Telling Tales J. Muhindi 57. 1

2 ( 4) Sticky Ricket K. Ngugi 56. 2

3 - Thika P. Kiarie 54. 3