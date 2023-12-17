Happening Now: State of the Nation: One on One with President William Ruto
Assured just keeps improving after Uhuru Cup victory
Talk about whirlwind rattling from trainer Tony Kuria. A one-two in the Air Force Cup when Ripon out-maneuvered High Legislation to set Tony's ball rolling.
Full credit to Ramazan Wako on Ripon, who watched Michael Fundi steering High Legislation - trying best level for a gate-to-wire plonk, before designing a last late dive.
Next to shine was Assured, a feisty striker of the Uhuru Cup. Daytime Girl was run off her feet when Assured chose to sprint the mile, rather than saunter. Coffee Break never got a look in - distancing for second. Piece de la resistance came from Bedford in the H. V. Pirie Guineas Trial. Dun Leavy was not far away, with no explanation to offer.
1.30 pm - First Race - Away in a Manger Maiden (900m)
1. Divine Date (Paul Kiaire)
2. Telling Tales (James Muhindi)
3. Star Dream (Henry Muya)
Distance: neck/2.75/neck. Time: 0:50:3/10 secs. Favourite: Telling Tales 7-4 Runners: 4 Owned by the Brown's. Trainer Joe Karari
2.05 pm - Second Race - The Air Force Cup (1,200m)
1. Ripon (Ramazan Wako) Westonian-Rami
2. High Legislation (Michael Fundi)
3. Pretty Pearl (P. Njogu)
4. Sea Eagle (Henry Muya)
Distance: 1.5/5.4/3.5. Time: 1:13:9/10 secs. Favourites: High Legislation and Sea Eagle. Runners: 6
Owned by A. Bakor. Trainer Tony Kuria
2.40 pm - Third Race - 'Tis the Season to be Jolly Handicap (1,800m)
1. Dalkeith (Henry Muya)
2. Chipping (P. Njogu)
3. Eccleton (Paul Kiaire)
Distance: 10/14/neck. Time: 1:58/4/10 secs. Favourite: Runners: 5
Owned and trained by Joe Muya
3.15 pm - Fourth Race - We Wish you a Merry Christmas Handicap (1,400m)
1. Grand Surabi (James Muhindi)
2. Bampton (Ramazan Wako)
3. Wimborne (Charles Kimani)
Vuvuzela Umlilo withdrawn under Veterinary Certificate
Distance: 0.75/short-nose/short-head. Time: 1:31:1/10 secs. Favourite: Jamaican Rum. Runners: 4
Owned by The Zaid's. Trainer Joe Karari
3.55 pm - Fifth Race - The Uhuru Cup (1,600m)
1. Assured (Michael Fundi) Silvano-San Trip
2. Coffee Break (Paul Kiaire)
3. Deodoro (James Muhindi)
4. Daytime Girl (Lesley Sercombe
Distance: 1.4/8.5/3. Time: 1:41:4/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 7-4. Runners: 7
Owned by P. Nduati. Trainer Tony Kuria
4.30 pm - Sixth Race - The H. V. Pirie Guineas Trial (1,400m)
1. Bedford (Michael Fundi) Westonian-Sonara
2. Dunleavy (Lesley Sercombe)
3. Maria (Henry Muya)
4. Leap of Faith (James Muhindi)
Distance: 1.4/6/1.4. Time: 1:29:7/10 secs. Favourite: Dunleavy 9-4. Runners: 6
Owned by Hoof Hearted Syndicate. Trainer Tony Kuria
Next Meeting January 14 - for the Mzee wa Pwani Trophy.