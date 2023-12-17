Happening Now: State of the Nation: One on One with President William Ruto

Assured just keeps improving after Uhuru Cup victory

Century Fox

Century Fox ridden by Richard Kibet wins The Uhuru Cup race on December 12, 2021 at Ngong race course.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Deja Vu

Talk about whirlwind rattling from trainer Tony Kuria. A one-two in the Air Force Cup when Ripon out-maneuvered High Legislation to set Tony's ball rolling.

Full credit to Ramazan Wako on Ripon, who watched Michael Fundi steering High Legislation - trying best level for a gate-to-wire plonk, before designing a last late dive.

Next to shine was Assured, a feisty striker of the Uhuru Cup. Daytime Girl was run off her feet when Assured chose to sprint the mile, rather than saunter. Coffee Break never got a look in - distancing for second. Piece de la resistance came from Bedford in the H. V. Pirie Guineas Trial. Dun Leavy was not far away, with no explanation to offer.

1.30 pm - First Race - Away in a Manger Maiden (900m)

1. Divine Date (Paul Kiaire)

2. Telling Tales (James Muhindi)

3. Star Dream (Henry Muya)

Distance: neck/2.75/neck. Time: 0:50:3/10 secs. Favourite: Telling Tales 7-4 Runners: 4 Owned by the Brown's. Trainer Joe Karari

2.05 pm - Second Race - The Air Force Cup (1,200m)

1. Ripon (Ramazan Wako) Westonian-Rami

2. High Legislation (Michael Fundi)

3. Pretty Pearl (P. Njogu)

4. Sea Eagle (Henry Muya)

Distance: 1.5/5.4/3.5. Time: 1:13:9/10 secs. Favourites: High Legislation and Sea Eagle. Runners: 6

Owned by A. Bakor. Trainer Tony Kuria

2.40 pm - Third Race - 'Tis the Season to be Jolly Handicap (1,800m)

1. Dalkeith (Henry Muya)

2. Chipping (P. Njogu)

3. Eccleton (Paul Kiaire)

Distance: 10/14/neck. Time: 1:58/4/10 secs. Favourite: Runners: 5

 Owned and trained by Joe Muya

3.15 pm - Fourth Race - We Wish you a Merry Christmas Handicap (1,400m)

1. Grand Surabi (James Muhindi)

2. Bampton (Ramazan Wako)

3. Wimborne (Charles Kimani)

Vuvuzela Umlilo withdrawn under Veterinary Certificate

Distance: 0.75/short-nose/short-head. Time: 1:31:1/10 secs. Favourite: Jamaican Rum. Runners: 4

Owned by The Zaid's. Trainer Joe Karari

3.55 pm - Fifth Race - The Uhuru Cup (1,600m)

1. Assured (Michael Fundi) Silvano-San Trip

2. Coffee Break (Paul Kiaire)

3. Deodoro (James Muhindi)

4. Daytime Girl (Lesley Sercombe

Distance: 1.4/8.5/3. Time: 1:41:4/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 7-4. Runners: 7

Owned by P. Nduati. Trainer Tony Kuria

4.30 pm - Sixth Race - The H. V. Pirie Guineas Trial (1,400m)

1. Bedford (Michael Fundi) Westonian-Sonara

2. Dunleavy (Lesley Sercombe)

3. Maria (Henry Muya)

4. Leap of Faith (James Muhindi)

Distance: 1.4/6/1.4. Time: 1:29:7/10 secs. Favourite: Dunleavy 9-4. Runners: 6

Owned by Hoof Hearted Syndicate. Trainer Tony Kuria

Next Meeting January 14 - for the Mzee wa Pwani Trophy. 

