No mistake – Ngong to host race meeting on Saturday

Century Fox

Century Fox ridden by Richard Kibet wins The Uhuru Cup race on December 12, 2021 at Ngong race course.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By Deja Vu

It is approximately beyond living memory since we last had a Saturday race meeting, so, tog up as hob knobbers for the unprecedented Ngong Beer Festival, three features, plus ample amusive diversions from hectic lifestyles.

High Legislation and Sea Eagle hold the Air Force Cup trump cards as a supreme Exacta pair. Your decision is to separate these two virtuous sprinters.

Assured arrives with a hat-trick to his name in the Uhuru Cup, but Daytime Girl is not about to be polite. She will be flying flags as a lover of softer going, while Coffee Break might make a cameo appearance up the straight.

Assuming the H. V. Pirie Trial does not contain all January contenders, but Leap of Faith, Caspar, and, Dunleavy are gradually gathering fans. Neither Caspar nor Leap of Faith have been exposed to 1,600m, so therein lies a question mark. Dunleavy is well versed round the bend.


SELECTIONS

1.30 pm Telling Tales, Sticky Ricket

2.05 pm High Legislation, Sea Eagle

2.40 pm Dalkeith, Adleoli

3.15 pm Jamaican Rum, Grand Surabi

3.55 pm Assured, Daytime Girl

4.30 pm Dunleavy, Leap of Faith

1:30   Race 1   Away in a Manger Maiden

Distance 900m. A maiden race for two year olds only at starting.  Tocarry 57.5kg.  Fillies 56kg.

1  -             Star Dream            H. Muya              57.       3

2  -             Telling Tales          J. Muhindi           57.       2

3  -             Divine Date            P. Kiarie              56.       4

4  -             Sticky Ricket         D. Kiprotich         56.       1

FORM GUIDE: TELLING TALES (2/1) STAR DREAM (3/1)  DIVINE DATE (3/1)  STICKY RICKET (4/1)  

2:05   Race 2   The Air Force Cup

Distance 1200m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated 36 and below at closing.

1  ( 1- 5- 4)   Ripon                    N. Karanja           60.       5

2  ( 4- 5- 5)   Jack Sparrow        J. Muhindi           59.       1

3  ( 2- 1- 2)   High Legislation     M. Fundi              53.       6

 (SAF)

4  ( 3- 3- 3)   Pretty Pearl           P. Njogu              51.       3

5  ( 3- 3- 4)   Ameerah               K. Ngugi              50.       4

6  ( 1- 2- 1)   Sea Eagle              H. Muya              50.       2

(SAF)

FORM GUIDE: SEA EAGLE (SAF) (1/1) HIGH LEGISLATION (SAF) 

(5/4)  RIPON (6/4)  JACK SPARROW (7/4)  PRETTY PEARL (3/1) AMEERAH (4/1)  

2:40   Race 3   'Tis the Season to Be Jolly Handicap

Distance 1800m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated 11 and below at closing.Unrated maidens to be handicapped 1kg less than the top weight.First time starters allowed 2kg.

1  ( 3- 1-w)   Adleoli                  M. Fundi              58.       4

2  ( 4- 4- 4)   Chipping                P. Njogu              56.       3

3  ( 4- 5- 2)   Dalkeith                H. Muya              52.       1

4  ( 6- 5- 3)   Deon                     J. Muhindi           52.       5

5  ( 5- 4- 4)   Eccleton                P. Kiarie              52.  T   2


FORM GUIDE: DALKEITH (1/1)  ADLEOLI (3/1)  DEON (4/1)  ECCLETON  (5/1)  CHIPPING (6/1)  

3:15   Race 4   We Wish You a Merry Christmas Handicap

Distance 1400m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated 22 and below at closing. Unrated maidens to be handicapped 5kg less than the top weight. First time starters allowed 2kg.

1  ( 2- 2- 2)   Bampton               R. Wako             60.       4

2  ( 2- 2- 3)   Wimborne             C. Kimani           60.       3

3  ( 4- 2- 1)   Grand Surabi (SAF) J. Muhindi          58.       6

4  ( 2- 2- 2)   Russian                  P. Kiarie             57.       1

Wonder (SAF)

5  ( 1- 1- 3)   Vuvuzela Umlilo      H. Muya             57.       5

 (SAF)

6  ( 2- 3- 1)   Jamaican Rum       Le. Sercombe      52.       2

FORM GUIDE: VUVUZELA UMLILO (SAF) (1/2) RUSSIAN WONDER (SAF) (1/1) GRAND SURABI (SAF) (5/4) JAMAICAN RUM (6/4) BAMPTON (2/1)  

3:55   Race 5   The Uhuru Cup

Distance 1600m. An open handicap race for three year olds and over.

1  ( 3- 5- 5)   Deodoro                J. Muhindi           60.       5

2  ( 3- 3- 2)   Westwind              C. Kimani             60.  T   4

3  ( 1- 2- 1)   Daytime Girl           Le. Sercombe      57.       6

 (SAF)

4  ( 1- 2- 1)   Cranleigh              H. Muya              54.       3

5  ( 1- 1- 1)   Assured (SAF)       M. Fundi              53.  H   1

6  ( 2- 4-w)   Chadwick              R. Wako              51.       2

7  ( 2- 2- 1)   Coffee Break         P. Kiarie              51.       7

(SAF)


FORM GUIDE: ASSURED (SAF) (1/2) CRANLEIGH (1/1)  DAYTIME 

GIRL (SAF) (5/4)  COFFEE BREAK (SAF) (6/4)  WESTWIND (7/4)  

DEODORO (2/1)  CHADWICK (3/1)  

4:30   Race 6   The HV Pirie Trophy - Guineas Trial

Distance 1400m. A terms race for three year olds only. To carry 

57kg.Fillies 55.5kg.  NO RIDING ALLOWANCES

1  ( 1- 3-w)   Bedford                 M. Fundi              57.       4

2  ( 2-w- 1)   Caspar                  P. Kiarie              57.       2

3  ( 3- 2- 1)   Dunleavy               Le. Sercombe      57.       6

4  ( 2- 1- 3)   Joanna                 C. Kimani             55.       5

5  ( 3)          Leap of Faith          J. Muhindi           55.       1

 (SAF)

6  ( 1- 4- 3)   Maria                    H. Muya              55.       3

FORM GUIDE: CASPAR (1/1) DUNLEAVY (5/4) JOANNA (6/4)  LEAP 

OF FAITH (SAF) (5/3) BEDFORD (2/1) MARIA (3/1)

