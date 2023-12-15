No mistake – Ngong to host race meeting on Saturday

It is approximately beyond living memory since we last had a Saturday race meeting, so, tog up as hob knobbers for the unprecedented Ngong Beer Festival, three features, plus ample amusive diversions from hectic lifestyles.

High Legislation and Sea Eagle hold the Air Force Cup trump cards as a supreme Exacta pair. Your decision is to separate these two virtuous sprinters.

Assured arrives with a hat-trick to his name in the Uhuru Cup, but Daytime Girl is not about to be polite. She will be flying flags as a lover of softer going, while Coffee Break might make a cameo appearance up the straight.

Assuming the H. V. Pirie Trial does not contain all January contenders, but Leap of Faith, Caspar, and, Dunleavy are gradually gathering fans. Neither Caspar nor Leap of Faith have been exposed to 1,600m, so therein lies a question mark. Dunleavy is well versed round the bend.





1.30 pm Telling Tales, Sticky Ricket

2.05 pm High Legislation, Sea Eagle

2.40 pm Dalkeith, Adleoli

3.15 pm Jamaican Rum, Grand Surabi

3.55 pm Assured, Daytime Girl

4.30 pm Dunleavy, Leap of Faith

1:30 Race 1 Away in a Manger Maiden

Distance 900m. A maiden race for two year olds only at starting. Tocarry 57.5kg. Fillies 56kg.

1 - Star Dream H. Muya 57. 3

2 - Telling Tales J. Muhindi 57. 2

3 - Divine Date P. Kiarie 56. 4

4 - Sticky Ricket D. Kiprotich 56. 1

FORM GUIDE: TELLING TALES (2/1) STAR DREAM (3/1) DIVINE DATE (3/1) STICKY RICKET (4/1)

2:05 Race 2 The Air Force Cup

Distance 1200m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated 36 and below at closing.

1 ( 1- 5- 4) Ripon N. Karanja 60. 5

2 ( 4- 5- 5) Jack Sparrow J. Muhindi 59. 1

3 ( 2- 1- 2) High Legislation M. Fundi 53. 6

(SAF)

4 ( 3- 3- 3) Pretty Pearl P. Njogu 51. 3

5 ( 3- 3- 4) Ameerah K. Ngugi 50. 4

6 ( 1- 2- 1) Sea Eagle H. Muya 50. 2

(SAF)

FORM GUIDE: SEA EAGLE (SAF) (1/1) HIGH LEGISLATION (SAF)

(5/4) RIPON (6/4) JACK SPARROW (7/4) PRETTY PEARL (3/1) AMEERAH (4/1)

2:40 Race 3 'Tis the Season to Be Jolly Handicap

Distance 1800m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated 11 and below at closing.Unrated maidens to be handicapped 1kg less than the top weight.First time starters allowed 2kg.

1 ( 3- 1-w) Adleoli M. Fundi 58. 4

2 ( 4- 4- 4) Chipping P. Njogu 56. 3

3 ( 4- 5- 2) Dalkeith H. Muya 52. 1

4 ( 6- 5- 3) Deon J. Muhindi 52. 5

5 ( 5- 4- 4) Eccleton P. Kiarie 52. T 2





FORM GUIDE: DALKEITH (1/1) ADLEOLI (3/1) DEON (4/1) ECCLETON (5/1) CHIPPING (6/1)

3:15 Race 4 We Wish You a Merry Christmas Handicap

Distance 1400m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated 22 and below at closing. Unrated maidens to be handicapped 5kg less than the top weight. First time starters allowed 2kg.

1 ( 2- 2- 2) Bampton R. Wako 60. 4

2 ( 2- 2- 3) Wimborne C. Kimani 60. 3

3 ( 4- 2- 1) Grand Surabi (SAF) J. Muhindi 58. 6

4 ( 2- 2- 2) Russian P. Kiarie 57. 1

Wonder (SAF)

5 ( 1- 1- 3) Vuvuzela Umlilo H. Muya 57. 5

(SAF)

6 ( 2- 3- 1) Jamaican Rum Le. Sercombe 52. 2

FORM GUIDE: VUVUZELA UMLILO (SAF) (1/2) RUSSIAN WONDER (SAF) (1/1) GRAND SURABI (SAF) (5/4) JAMAICAN RUM (6/4) BAMPTON (2/1)

3:55 Race 5 The Uhuru Cup

Distance 1600m. An open handicap race for three year olds and over.

1 ( 3- 5- 5) Deodoro J. Muhindi 60. 5

2 ( 3- 3- 2) Westwind C. Kimani 60. T 4

3 ( 1- 2- 1) Daytime Girl Le. Sercombe 57. 6

(SAF)

4 ( 1- 2- 1) Cranleigh H. Muya 54. 3

5 ( 1- 1- 1) Assured (SAF) M. Fundi 53. H 1

6 ( 2- 4-w) Chadwick R. Wako 51. 2

7 ( 2- 2- 1) Coffee Break P. Kiarie 51. 7

(SAF)





FORM GUIDE: ASSURED (SAF) (1/2) CRANLEIGH (1/1) DAYTIME

GIRL (SAF) (5/4) COFFEE BREAK (SAF) (6/4) WESTWIND (7/4)

DEODORO (2/1) CHADWICK (3/1)

4:30 Race 6 The HV Pirie Trophy - Guineas Trial

Distance 1400m. A terms race for three year olds only. To carry

57kg.Fillies 55.5kg. NO RIDING ALLOWANCES

1 ( 1- 3-w) Bedford M. Fundi 57. 4

2 ( 2-w- 1) Caspar P. Kiarie 57. 2

3 ( 3- 2- 1) Dunleavy Le. Sercombe 57. 6

4 ( 2- 1- 3) Joanna C. Kimani 55. 5

5 ( 3) Leap of Faith J. Muhindi 55. 1

(SAF)

6 ( 1- 4- 3) Maria H. Muya 55. 3

FORM GUIDE: CASPAR (1/1) DUNLEAVY (5/4) JOANNA (6/4) LEAP