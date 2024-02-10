Racing returns to Ngong after horse flu scare

Racing was unable to materialise for a few weeks, while misery horse flu tried to spread its abrasive coughing wings. Now, normality attempts to regain a smoother thread, although some clinical monitoring must be adhered to, in case of possible lung damage.

The Kenya Guineas Classic Mile should be visually arresting, where five of eight runners are within reach of each other. As evidenced from concrete form, Beeston, Carlisle, Dunleavy, Dalkeith, and Arlington, hailing from Bruce Nightingale's stallion, Westonian, have to be rummaging around the post in closing arguments. Tronador is the odd man out, sired by Erupt. The potential is definitely there. No comment for Marlow. He will either rock or not.

Daytime Girl, Coffee Break, and Ripon, are queuing up to sprint the Duke of Manchester Cup. Coffee Break has always been much further, so this may be the change he is looking for. Otherwise, Ripon can rip it away.

The Kings Pattern Handicap is indicative of what we are accustomed to, field-wise. Ten face the break, which is enormously positive. Can't provide an unequivocal, but Sea Eagle holds all the attributes.

SELECTIONS

1.30 pm Venetian Link, Camberley

2.05 pm Welcome Breeze, Leap of Faith

2.40 pm Ten Eighty, Allendale

3.15 pm Sea Eagle, Bampton

3.55 pm Dunleavy, Dalkeith, Carlisle

4.30 pm Ripon, Daytime Girl

Runners for the Jockey Club Meeting on February 11, 2024

1:30 Race 1 The Vayu Handicap

Distance 1200m. A handicap for three-year-olds and overrated 13 and below at closing. Unrated maidens to be handicapped 2kg less than the top weight. First-time starters allowed 2kg.

1 ( 1- 6- 5) Caspar J. Muhindi 57. H 2

2 ( 1- 2- 2) Venetian Link P. Kiarie 57. H 3 (SAF)

3 ( 6- 3-w) Camberley Le. Sercombe 56. H 4

4 ( 5- 4) Star In Winter H. Muya 56. 1 (SAF)

FORM GUIDE: STAR IN WINTER (SAF) (1/1) VENETIAN LINK (SAF)

(2/1) CASPAR (3/1) CAMBERLEY (4/1)

2:05 Race 2 The Risky Business Handicap

Distance 1800m. A handicap for three-year-olds and overrated 17 and below at closing. Unrated maidens to be handicapped 4kg less than the top weight. First-time starters allowed 2kg.

1 ( 2- 4- 1) Daisy P. Kinuthia 60. 2

2 (w- 6- 1) Welcome P. Kiarie 59. 3 Breeze (SAF)

3 ( 3- 4- 1) Leap of Faith J. Muhindi 56. 1 (SAF)

4 ( 4- 2- 3) Chipping P. Njogu 52. 4

FORM GUIDE: WELCOME BREEZE (SAF) (1/1) DAISY (2/1) LEAP OF

FAITH (SAF) (5/2) CHIPPING (5/1)

2:40 Race 3 The African Storm Maiden

Distance 1600m. A maiden race for three-year-olds and over at starting. To carry 58.5kg.Mares and fillies 57kg. First-time starters allowed 2kg.

1 ( 5-w- 3) Allendale H. Muya 58. 3

2 ( 6- 4) Mau Ranges P. Njogu 58. 1

3 ( 3- 2- 2) Ten Eighty J. Muhindi 57. 4

4 - Cooling Time P. Ndungu 55. 2