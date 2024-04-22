Kenya Derby Classic proves a family conquest for Deon

Trained by Joe Muya for Mademoiselle Muya, Deon was ferried away to Kenya Derby glory with 6.5 lengths credit. Henry Muya administered the presentation, saluting like a windmill. Deon lay around third behind Marlow and Dunleavy until Bedford began to establish himself with Beeston.

Arlington was not quite his usual self. Dunleavy, although prominent, soon hung left signalling a problem. Lesley Sercombe wisely pulled him up.

A seriously favoured, Tronador (Paul Kiarie), from Joe Karari's yard, had a minor glitch going into the stalls, and reversed back out, while a field unaware of this pedicament, set sail.

It should have been declared a false start. One feels sorry for the Racing Rascals Syndication, who were enthralled with their first-ever Derby contender. A really large crowd even vented their wrath, with amplified booing.

The Breeding Futurity Mervyn Ridley Stakes, saw Four Thirty almost replicating her previous beginnings - swerving left. Luckily, no harm to Wambua, but joyless thereafter. Treasure Cove and Darling Me, were

the executive speedsters, allowing nothing near them. Oliver Gray's, Treasure Cove, clasped the final initiative.

1.35 pm - First Race - The Lord McMillan Trophy (1,600m)

1.Assured Michael Fundi) Silvano-San Trip

2.Coffee Break (James Muhindi)

3.Westwind (Charles Kimani)

4.Deodoro (Paul Kiarie)

Distance: 0.75/1.5/14. Time: 1:42:3/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 6-4. Runners: 4

Owned by J. Bakor. Trainer Tony Kuria





2.10 pm - Second Race - King's Messenger Handicap (1,400m)

1.Venetian Link (K. Ngugi)

2.Caspar (James Muhindi)

3.Chipping (A. Tache)

Distance: 2.4/1.5/12.5. Time: 1:34:310 secs. Favourite: Winner 7-4. Runners: 5





Owned by C. Brown, M. MacArthur, and, Racing Rascals. Trainer Joe Karari

2.45 pm - Third Race - Ring Leader Handiap (1,400m)

1. Pitch (Lesley Sercombe)

2. Leap of Faith (James Muhindi)

3. Madame Zee (Charles KImani)

Distance: 0.75/1.4/3. Time: 1:34:5/10 secs. Favourite. Welcome Breeze 9-4. Runners: 5

Owned by Trainer Joe Karari

3.20 pm - Fourth Race - Royal Folly Handicap (1,800m)

1.Vuvuzela Umlilo (Henry Muya)

2. Russian Wonder (Michael Fundi)

3.Grand Surabi (K. Ngugi)

Distance: 1.5/2.5/1.75. Time: 2:01:3/10 secs. Favourite: Nothing specific. Runners: 7

Owned by R. Muigai and Joe Muya. Trainer Joe Muya

3.55 pm - Fifth Race - The Kenya Derby Classic (2,400m)

1. Deon (Henry Muya) Deon-Lightfoot

2.Beeston (Charles Kimani)

3. Bedford (Michael Fundi)

4.Cassandra (Ramazan Wako)

5. Carlisle (K. Ngugi)

Distance: 6.5/7/1. Time: 2:51:4/10 secs. Favourite: Nothing specific. Runners: 8

Owned and trained by Joe Muya

4.30 pm - Sixth Race - The Breeding Futurity Stakes Mervyn Ridley Cup (1,000m)

1. Treasure Cove (James Muhindi) Westonian-Pirates Coup

2. Darling Me (Paul Kiarie)

3. Divine Date (Charles Kimani)

4. Trumpet Call (Lesley Sercombe)

Distance: 1/8.5/4.4. Time: 1:04:9/10 secs. Favourite: Nothing specific. Runners: 7 Owned by Wakini Ndegwa Trainer Oliver Gray