Fierce competition expected on Sunday's Derby Day at Ngong

Bring friends and family for an afternoon of competition marked by the season's most fashionable attire, ample cuisine choices, a carefully curated pop-up market, and, sundowners with DJs for an afterparty at 4.00 pm. Gates open from noon.

As has become customary, Muthaiga Country Club is thoroughly involved with their unique, individual, tent, captained by Lord Danny Chao. Atmospheric pressure reaches peak levels when the country's finest three-year-olds vent their wares.

Deon and Dunleavy, are the only two from nine runners, who have engaged over 2,400m. Will the others be stamina-fortified? Westonian is daddy to eight, while Tronador is sired by Erupt. He needs to be wary of the rather massive Bedford, and, 2,000 Guineas medalist, Arlington. The plot limbers towards these three, for our Kenya Derby.

A blockbuster Breeding Futurity Stakes goes to the fastest Pronto-Saurus out of the stalls. No time to dawdle at 1,000m. Siding with Treasure Trove and Darling Me, unless Trumpet Call is completely ready to rumba on his debut.

SELECTIONS

1.35 pm Assured, Coffee Break

2.10 pm Venetian Link, Star in Winter

2.45 pm Welcome Breeze, Leap of Faith

3.20 pm Bampton, Twyford

3.55 pm Arlington, Bedford, Tronador

4.20 pm Darling Me, Treasure Cove

1:35 Race 1 The Lord McMillan Trophy

Distance 1600m. An open handicap race for three-year-olds and

over.

1 ( 1- 1- 1) Assured (SAF) M. Fundi 60. H 1

2 ( 3- 2- 1) Westwind C. Kimani 60. 3

3 ( 2- 1- 1) Coffee Break J. Muhindi 59. 2 (SAF)

4 ( 5- 5- 4) Deodoro P. Kiarie 58. 4

FORM GUIDE: ASSURED (SAF) (1/3) COFFEE BREAK (SAF) (1/1)

WESTWIND (2/1) DEODORO (5/2)





2:10 Race 2 The King's Messenger Handicap

Distance 1400m. A handicap for three-year-olds and over rated 17 and below at closing.Unrated maidens to be handicapped 4kg less than the top weight. First-time starters allowed 2kg.

1 ( 4- 4- 1) Venetian Link K. Ngugi 59. 3 (SAF)

2 ( 3- 2- 4) Caspar J. Muhindi 56. 2

3 ( 4- 5- 6) Eton Star Le. Sercombe 55. 1

4 ( 4- 2- 5) Star In Winter H. Muya 54. 5 (SAF)

5 ( 3- 4- 5) Chipping A. Tache 52. 4

FORM GUIDE: VENETIAN LINK (SAF) (1/1) CASPAR (6/4) STAR IN

WINTER (SAF) (2/1) ETON STAR (3/1) CHIPPING (5/1)

2:45 Race 3 The Ring Leader Handicap

Distance 1400m. A handicap for three-year-olds and over rated 17

and below at closing.Unrated maidens to be handicapped 4kg less

than the top weight. First-time starters allowed 2kg.

1 ( 1- 2- 4) Welcome H. Muya 58. 6 Breeze (SAF)

2 ( 2- 5- 2) Ameerah P. Kiarie 57. H 5

3 ( 5- 2- 5) Pitch Le. Sercombe 56. 1

4 ( 1- 3- 4) Leap of Faith J. Muhindi 55. 3 (SAF)

5 ( 4- 3) Madame Zee C. Kimani 54. 2 (SAF)

6 ( 4- 4- 5) Adleoli M. Fundi 52. 4

FORM GUIDE: WELCOME BREEZE (SAF) (1/2) AMEERAH (1/1) LEAP

OF FAITH (SAF) (2/1) PITCH (4/1) ADLEOLI (7/1) MADAME ZEE

(SAF) (10/1)





3:20 Race 4 The Royal Folly Handicap

Distance 1800m. A handicap for three-year-olds and overrated 27

and below at closing.

1 ( 3- 2- 1) Grand Surabi K. Ngugi 62. 6 (SAF)

2 ( 3- 3- 1) Bampton Le. Sercombe 60. 1

3 ( 4- 1- 3) Russian M. Fundi 58. 7 Wonder (SAF)

4 ( 4- 10- Easterly J. Muhindi 57. 5

5 ( 2- 1- 3) Twyford C. Kimani 57. 2

6 ( 1- 3-w) Vuvuzela Umlilo H. Muya 53. 3 (SAF)

7 ( 5- 7- 6) Cindy P. Kiarie 52. H 4

FORM GUIDE: EASTERLY (1/1) GRAND SURABI (SAF) (5/4)

VUVUZELA UMLILO (SAF) (6/4) BAMPTON (7/4) RUSSIAN WONDER

(SAF) (2/1) TWYFORD (4/1) CINDY (7/1)





3:55 Race 5 The Kenya Derby

Distance 2400m. A terms race for three-year-olds only. To carry

57kg. Fillies 55.5kg.NO RIDING ALLOWANCES. There will be a parade

before this race.

1 ( 3- 3- 1) Arlington J. Muhindi 57. 4

2 (w- 1- 2) Bedford M. Fundi 57. 6

3 ( 4- 4- 3) Beeston C. Kimani 57. T 8

4 ( 3- 3- 3) Carlisle K. Ngugi 57. 3

5 ( 1- 1- 3) Deon H. Muya 57. 5

6 ( 2- 8- 2) Dunleavy Le. Sercombe 57. 7

7 ( 7- 3- 1) Marlow A. Wambua 57. 9

8 ( 6- 1- 1) Tronador (SAF) P. Kiarie 57. 2

9 ( 3- 4- 3) Cassandra R. Wako 55. 1

FORM GUIDE: BEDFORD (1/2) ARLINGTON (1/1) DEON (5/4)

TRONADOR (SAF) (6/4) BEESTON (3/1) CARLISLE (5/1)

DUNLEAVY (7/1) MARLOW (10/1) CASSANDRA (12/1)





4:30 Race 6 The Breeding Futurity Stakes

The Mervyn Ridley CupDistance 1000m. A terms race for two-year-olds only. To carry 57kg.Fillies 55.5kg. NO RIDING ALLOWANCES

1 ( 1) Treasure Cove J. Muhindi 57. 5

2 - Trumpet Call Le. Sercombe 57. 4

3 ( 1) Darling Me P. Kiarie 55. 1

4 ( 1) Divine Date C. Kimani 55. 6

5 (w- 7) Four Thirty A. Wambua 55. 2

6 ( 4- 1- 2) Sticky Ricket K. Ngugi 55. 3

7 ( 3- 4) Thika H. Muya 55. 7

FORM GUIDE: TREASURE COVE (1/3) DARLING ME (1/2) DIVINE

DATE (2/1) TRUMPET CALL (3/1) STICKY RICKET (4/1) FOUR