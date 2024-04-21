Fierce competition expected on Sunday's Derby Day at Ngong

Jockeys in action during a past racing in Ngong.

By  Deja Vu

Bring friends and family for an afternoon of competition marked by the season's most fashionable attire, ample cuisine choices, a carefully curated pop-up market, and, sundowners with DJs for an afterparty at 4.00 pm. Gates open from noon.

As has become customary, Muthaiga Country Club is thoroughly involved with their unique, individual, tent, captained by Lord Danny Chao. Atmospheric pressure reaches peak levels when the country's finest three-year-olds vent their wares.

Deon and Dunleavy, are the only two from nine runners, who have engaged over 2,400m. Will the others be stamina-fortified? Westonian is daddy to eight, while Tronador is sired by Erupt.  He needs to be wary of the rather massive Bedford, and, 2,000 Guineas medalist, Arlington. The plot limbers towards these three, for our Kenya Derby.

A blockbuster Breeding Futurity Stakes goes to the fastest Pronto-Saurus out of the stalls. No time to dawdle at 1,000m. Siding with Treasure Trove and Darling Me, unless Trumpet Call is completely ready to rumba on his debut.

SELECTIONS

1.35 pm Assured, Coffee Break

2.10 pm Venetian Link, Star in Winter

2.45 pm Welcome Breeze, Leap of Faith

3.20 pm Bampton, Twyford

3.55 pm Arlington, Bedford, Tronador

4.20 pm Darling Me, Treasure Cove

1:35   Race 1   The Lord McMillan Trophy

Distance 1600m. An open handicap race for three-year-olds and

over.

  1  ( 1- 1- 1)   Assured (SAF)       M. Fundi              60.  H   1

  2  ( 3- 2- 1)   Westwind              C. Kimani             60.       3

  3  ( 2- 1- 1)   Coffee Break         J. Muhindi           59.       2  (SAF)

  4  ( 5- 5- 4)   Deodoro                P. Kiarie              58.       4

FORM GUIDE: ASSURED (SAF) (1/3)  COFFEE BREAK (SAF) (1/1) 

WESTWIND (2/1)  DEODORO (5/2) 


2:10   Race 2   The King's Messenger Handicap

Distance 1400m. A handicap for three-year-olds and over rated 17 and below at closing.Unrated maidens to be handicapped 4kg less than the top weight. First-time starters allowed 2kg.

  1  ( 4- 4- 1)   Venetian Link         K. Ngugi              59.       3  (SAF)

  2  ( 3- 2- 4)   Caspar                  J. Muhindi           56.       2

  3  ( 4- 5- 6)   Eton Star               Le. Sercombe      55.       1

  4  ( 4- 2- 5)   Star In Winter        H. Muya              54.       5     (SAF)

  5  ( 3- 4- 5)   Chipping                A. Tache             52.       4

FORM GUIDE: VENETIAN LINK (SAF) (1/1)  CASPAR (6/4)  STAR IN

WINTER (SAF) (2/1)  ETON STAR (3/1)  CHIPPING (5/1) 

2:45   Race 3   The Ring Leader Handicap

Distance 1400m. A handicap for three-year-olds and over rated 17

and below at closing.Unrated maidens to be handicapped 4kg less

than the top weight. First-time starters allowed 2kg.

  1  ( 1- 2- 4)   Welcome               H. Muya              58.       6  Breeze (SAF)

  2  ( 2- 5- 2)   Ameerah               P. Kiarie              57.  H   5

  3  ( 5- 2- 5)   Pitch                     Le. Sercombe      56.       1

  4  ( 1- 3- 4)   Leap of Faith          J. Muhindi           55.       3  (SAF)

  5  ( 4- 3)       Madame Zee         C. Kimani             54.       2     (SAF)

  6  ( 4- 4- 5)   Adleoli                  M. Fundi              52.       4

FORM GUIDE: WELCOME BREEZE (SAF) (1/2)  AMEERAH (1/1)  LEAP

OF FAITH (SAF) (2/1)  PITCH (4/1)  ADLEOLI (7/1)  MADAME ZEE

(SAF) (10/1) 


3:20   Race 4   The Royal Folly Handicap

Distance 1800m. A handicap for three-year-olds and overrated 27

and below at closing.

  1  ( 3- 2- 1)   Grand Surabi         K. Ngugi              62.       6                   (SAF)

  2  ( 3- 3- 1)   Bampton               Le. Sercombe      60.       1

  3  ( 4- 1- 3)   Russian                 M. Fundi              58.       7                   Wonder (SAF)

  4  ( 4- 10-     Easterly                 J. Muhindi           57.       5

  5  ( 2- 1- 3)   Twyford                C. Kimani             57.       2

  6  ( 1- 3-w)   Vuvuzela Umlilo     H. Muya              53.       3                   (SAF)

  7  ( 5- 7- 6)   Cindy                    P. Kiarie              52.  H   4

FORM GUIDE: EASTERLY (1/1)  GRAND SURABI (SAF) (5/4) 

VUVUZELA UMLILO (SAF) (6/4)  BAMPTON (7/4)  RUSSIAN WONDER

 (SAF) (2/1)  TWYFORD (4/1)  CINDY (7/1) 


3:55   Race 5   The Kenya Derby

Distance 2400m. A terms race for three-year-olds only. To carry

57kg. Fillies 55.5kg.NO RIDING ALLOWANCES.  There will be a parade

 before this race.

  1  ( 3- 3- 1)   Arlington               J. Muhindi           57.       4

  2  (w- 1- 2)   Bedford                 M. Fundi              57.       6

  3  ( 4- 4- 3)   Beeston                C. Kimani             57.  T   8

  4  ( 3- 3- 3)   Carlisle                 K. Ngugi              57.       3

  5  ( 1- 1- 3)   Deon                     H. Muya              57.       5

  6  ( 2- 8- 2)   Dunleavy               Le. Sercombe      57.       7

  7  ( 7- 3- 1)   Marlow                 A. Wambua         57.       9

  8  ( 6- 1- 1)   Tronador (SAF)      P. Kiarie              57.       2

  9  ( 3- 4- 3)   Cassandra             R. Wako              55.       1

FORM GUIDE: BEDFORD (1/2)  ARLINGTON (1/1)  DEON (5/4) 

TRONADOR (SAF) (6/4)  BEESTON (3/1)  CARLISLE (5/1) 

DUNLEAVY (7/1)  MARLOW (10/1)  CASSANDRA (12/1) 


4:30   Race 6   The Breeding Futurity Stakes

The Mervyn Ridley CupDistance 1000m. A terms race for two-year-olds only. To carry 57kg.Fillies 55.5kg. NO RIDING ALLOWANCES

  1  ( 1)          Treasure Cove       J. Muhindi           57.       5

  2  -             Trumpet Call          Le. Sercombe      57.       4

  3  ( 1)          Darling Me            P. Kiarie              55.       1

  4  ( 1)          Divine Date            C. Kimani             55.       6

  5  (w- 7)      Four Thirty             A. Wambua         55.       2

  6  ( 4- 1- 2)   Sticky Ricket         K. Ngugi              55.       3

  7  ( 3- 4)       Thika                    H. Muya              55.       7

FORM GUIDE: TREASURE COVE (1/3)  DARLING ME (1/2)  DIVINE

DATE (2/1)  TRUMPET CALL (3/1)  STICKY RICKET (4/1)  FOUR

THIRTY (5/1)  THIKA (7/1)

