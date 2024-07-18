Tony Kuria, Joe Karari, Michael Fundi all shine at Ngong

Basking in the glory of scalping Coffee Break with Assured, Michael Fundi's Stewards' Cup strike, was completing a well-earned hat-trick.

Trained by Tony Kuria, Assured never oscillated, and briefly allowing stable compatriot, High Legislation some front-running. Coffee Break dismantled everything else, but no match for the winner.

Joe Karari was also in Treble Land as he dispatched Ameerah, Isle of Crete, and, Darling Me, respectively. There was a tingle in the air as apprehension surfaced over some few reports of African Horse Sickness deaths, but that was quickly squashed by applaudable racing.

Lesley Sercombe, definitely conspicuous by her absence, will cobble back to her regular slot for the season's closures in a fortnight.

1.00 pm - First Race - The Jim Kidman Bowl (1,000m)

1. Ameerah (Michael Fundi) Westonian-Grapevine

2. Welcome Breeze (Paul Kiarie)

3. Eton Star (Charles Kimani)

4. Star in Winter (Henry Muya)

Distance: 2.5. Time: 1:01:8/10 secs. Favourite: Nothing specific. Runners: 5

Owned by K. Rashid. Trainer Joe Karari

1.35 pm - Second Race - The Alico Challenge Cup (1,400m)

1. Isle of Crete (Charles Kimani) Wings of Desire-Dubai Moonlight

2. Benchmark (James Muhindi)

3. Star Dream (Henry Muya)

Distance: 4.5/13. Time: 1:28:8/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 9-4. Runners: 3

Owned by Apollo Syndicate. Trainer Joe Karari

2.10 pm - Third Race - The City of Nairobi Trophy (1,600m)

1. Wimborne (Ramazan Wako) Westonian-Wahini

2. Carlisle (Henry Muya)

3. Madam Zee (K. Ngugi)

4. Cindy (Paul Kiarie)

Distance: 2.4/1/4.4. Time: 1:41:7/10 secs. Favourite: Runners: 6 Owned by Mim Haynes. Trainer Doctor Patsy Secombe

2.45 pm - Fourth Race - The Spanish Cup (2,060m)

1. Chipping (A. Tache) Westonian-Rikiti Baby

2. Tronador (K. Ngugi)

3. Adleoli (Henry Muya)

4. Caspar (James Muhindi)

Distance: 1.75/5/20. Time: 2:15:00 secs. Favourite: Nothing specific. Runners: 5 Owned and trained by Joe Muya

3.20 pm - Fifth Race - The Kenya Cambridgeshire Buchanan Cup (1,800m)

1. Bedford (Michael Fundi) Westonian-Sonara

2. Maria (Henry Muya)

3. Bampton (Ramazan Wako)

4. Lucia Poppova (James Muhindi)

Distance: 1/2.4/2.5. Time: 1:52:8/10 secs. Favourites: Bedford and Maria. Runners: 5

Owned by M. Mutuota. Trainer Tony Kuria

3.55 pm - Sixth Race - The Stewards' Cup George Drew Challenge Series (1,200m)

1. Assured (Michael Fundi) Silvano-SanTrip

2. Coffee Break (James Muhindi)

3. Pretty Pearl (Paul Kiarie)

4. General Lee (Ramazan Wako)





Distance: 1,75/3/1. Time: 1:12:8/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 4-7. Runners: 6

Owned by J. Bakor. Trainer Tony Kuria

4.30 pm - Seventh Race - The Prince of Wales Trophy (1,200m)

1. Darling Me (Ramazan Wako) Westonian-Serene Geisha

2. Thika (Henry Muya)

3. Divine Date (K. Ngugi)

4. Margaretha (Paul Kiarie)

Swayze withdrawn under Veterinary Certificate

Distance: 6/4/5. Time: 1:14:8/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 4-7. Runners: 4 Owned by Chic Equestrians. Trainer Joe Karari