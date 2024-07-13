Stewards' Cup among seven features at Ngong

Jockey Michael Fundi

Jockey Michael Fundi aboard Assured celebrates as Charles Kimani crosses the finish line ahead of Bampton to win the 1600m Eldoret Race Club Cup on October 1, 2023, at Ngong Race Course.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Deja Vu

The Stewards Cup pronounces Assured, High legislation, Coffee Break, and, Pretty Pearl, for your assessment - terribly equalised. Assured needs to be on the starting pulse, as he can dither, but not too much of a worry.

Coffee Break is such a Trojan, consistently putting his best hoofs forward on Sunday, July 14, 2024. High Legislation is climbing ranks each outing. Pretty Pearl is a zippy little lady. Can she fix the menfolk? Not overly keen on General Lee or Ripon.

To be precise, all features are wide open this afternoon, except for the Prince of Wales Trophy, definitely tailor-made for Darling Me. 

Lesley Sercombe is not with us just now, so, we wish her well in whatever pursuit is being pursued instead.

1:00   Race 1   The Jim Kidman Bowl

Distance 1000m. A handicap for three-year-olds and overrated 15 and below at closing. Unrated maidens to be handicapped 2kg less than the top weight. First-time starters allowed 2kg.

  1  ( 2- 4- 4)   Ameerah               M. Fundi              60.  H   4

  2  ( 6- 8- 5)   Welcome               P. Kiarie              60.       2

                   Breeze (SAF)

  3  ( 4- 3- 5)   Eton Star               C. Kimani             55.  H   3

  4  ( 5- 5- 2)   Star In Winter        H. Muya              55.       5 (SAF)

  5  ( 2- 4- 4)   Eccleton                N. Karanja           51.       1

FORM GUIDE: STAR IN WINTER (SAF) (1/1) AMEERAH (6/4) 

ECCLETON (2/1) ETON STAR (3/1) WELCOME BREEZE (SAF) (4/1) 


1:35   Race 2 The Alico Challenge Cup

Distance 1400m. A maiden race for two-year-olds only at starting. To carry 57.5kg.Fillies 56kg.  First-time starters allowed 2kg.

  1  ( 5)          Benchmark            J. Muhindi           57.       2

  2  ( 5)          Isle of Crete           C. Kimani             57.  H   1 (SAF)

  3  ( 3- 3- 4)   Star Dream            H. Muya              57.       3

FORM GUIDE: STAR DREAM (5/4) BENCHMARK (5/1) ISLE OF CRETE

 (SAF) (6/1) 


2:10   Race 3  The City of Nairobi Trophy

Distance 1600m. A handicap for three-year-olds and over rated 22 and below at closing.Unrated maidens to be handicapped 5kg less than the top weight. First-time starters allowed 2kg.

  1  ( 4- 5- 1)   Cindy                    P. Kiarie              57.  H   4

  2  ( 3- 2- 3)   The Gambler          J. Muhindi           57.       3

  3  ( 2- 6- 4)   Wimborne             R. Wako              55.       5

  4  ( 5- 2- 3)   Carlisle                 H. Muya              53.  T   1

  5  ( 4- 2- 1)   Joanna                 C. Kimani             53.  T   6

  6  ( 3- 3- 1)   Madame Zee         K. Ngugi              52.       2  (SAF)

FORM GUIDE: CINDY (1/1) JOANNA (5/4) MADAME ZEE (SAF) (6/4) 

CARLISLE (7/4) WIMBORNE (3/1) THE GAMBLER (7/1) 


2:45   Race 4   The Spanish Cup

Distance 2060m. A handicap for three-year-olds and over rated 15 and below at closing. Unrated maidens to be handicapped 2kg less than the top weight. First time starters allowed 2kg.

  1  (w- 6- 7)   Tronador (SAF)      K. Ngugi              61.       5

  2  ( 2- 5- 3)   Caspar                  J. Muhindi           58.  T   2

  3  ( 3- 4- 1)   Chipping                A. Tache             57.       3

  4  ( 5- 3- 6)   Adleoli                  H. Muya              56.       1

  5  ( 4- 3- 3)   Mau Ranges          P. Ndungu           51.       4

FORM GUIDE: CASPAR (1/1) TRONADOR (SAF) (2/1) ADLEOLI (3/1)

 CHIPPING (4/1) MAU RANGES (10/1) 


3:20   Race 5   The Kenya Cambridgeshire

The Buchanan CupDistance 1800m. A handicap for three-year-olds and over rated 29 and below at closing.

  1  ( 2- 2- 6)   Beeston                C. Kimani             58.  T   6

  2  ( 3-w- 4)   Bampton               R. Wako              57.       1

  3  ( 3- 1- 1)   Lucia Poppova       J. Muhindi           57.       5 (SAF)

  4  ( 3- 1- 4)   Bedford                 M. Fundi              55.       4

  5  ( 2- 2- 2)   Russian                 P. Kiarie              55.       2  Wonder (SAF)

  6  ( 1- 2- 2)   Maria                    H. Muya              54.       3

FORM GUIDE: LUCIA POPPOVA (SAF) (1/1) RUSSIAN WONDER

(SAF) (5/4)  BEDFORD (6/4) MARIA (7/4) BEESTON (2/1)  BAMPTON

 (3/1) 

3:55   Race 6 The Stewards' Cup

George Drew Challenge SeriesDistance 1200m. A terms race for two-year-olds and over.  Four-year-olds & over to carry 59kg, three-year-olds 58.5kg and two-year-olds 51.5kg.  Mares and fillies allowed

1.5kg.NO RIDING ALLOWANCES

  1  ( 1- 1- 1)   Assured (SAF)       M. Fundi              59.  H   6

  2  ( 2- 1- 1)   Coffee Break         J. Muhindi           59.       4  (SAF)

  3  ( 2- 3- 3)   General Lee           R. Wako              59.       5

  4  ( 2- 5- 1)   High Legislation     H. Muya              59.       3 (SAF)

  5  ( 4- 4-w)   Ripon                    A. Tache             59.       2

  6  ( 1- 1- 2)   Pretty Pearl           P. Kiarie              57.  H   1

FORM GUIDE: ASSURED (SAF) (1/3) HIGH LEGISLATION (SAF) (1/1)

 COFFEE BREAK (SAF) (5/4) PRETTY PEARL (6/4) GENERAL LEE

(2/1)  RIPON (3/1) 


4:30   Race 7 The Prince of Wales Trophy

Distance 1200m. A handicap for two-year-olds only.  Winners and those which have run twice or more times will be handicapped. 

Runners once will be handicapped 2kg off the top weight.  Unraced will be handicapped 4kg off the top weight. Winners of Breeding F

  1  ( 2- 3- 1)   Darling Me            R. Wako              59.       2

  2  ( 1- 3)       Divine Date            K. Ngugi              57.       1

  3  ( 1- 2- 6)   Sticky Ricket         C. Kimani             57.       5

  4  ( 4)          Swayze                 J. Muhindi           57.       3

  5  ( 4- 5- 1)   Thika                    H. Muya              57.       6

  6  ( 3- 6- 5)   Margaretha           P. Kiarie              55.       4

FORM GUIDE: THIKA (1/1) DARLING ME (5/4) DIVINE DATE (6/4) 

MARGARETHA (7/4) STICKY RICKET (2/1) SWAYZE (5/2)

