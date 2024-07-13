Stewards' Cup among seven features at Ngong

The Stewards Cup pronounces Assured, High legislation, Coffee Break, and, Pretty Pearl, for your assessment - terribly equalised. Assured needs to be on the starting pulse, as he can dither, but not too much of a worry.

Coffee Break is such a Trojan, consistently putting his best hoofs forward on Sunday, July 14, 2024. High Legislation is climbing ranks each outing. Pretty Pearl is a zippy little lady. Can she fix the menfolk? Not overly keen on General Lee or Ripon.

To be precise, all features are wide open this afternoon, except for the Prince of Wales Trophy, definitely tailor-made for Darling Me.

Lesley Sercombe is not with us just now, so, we wish her well in whatever pursuit is being pursued instead.

1:00 Race 1 The Jim Kidman Bowl

Distance 1000m. A handicap for three-year-olds and overrated 15 and below at closing. Unrated maidens to be handicapped 2kg less than the top weight. First-time starters allowed 2kg.

1 ( 2- 4- 4) Ameerah M. Fundi 60. H 4

2 ( 6- 8- 5) Welcome P. Kiarie 60. 2

Breeze (SAF)

3 ( 4- 3- 5) Eton Star C. Kimani 55. H 3

4 ( 5- 5- 2) Star In Winter H. Muya 55. 5 (SAF)

5 ( 2- 4- 4) Eccleton N. Karanja 51. 1

FORM GUIDE: STAR IN WINTER (SAF) (1/1) AMEERAH (6/4)

ECCLETON (2/1) ETON STAR (3/1) WELCOME BREEZE (SAF) (4/1)





1:35 Race 2 The Alico Challenge Cup

Distance 1400m. A maiden race for two-year-olds only at starting. To carry 57.5kg.Fillies 56kg. First-time starters allowed 2kg.

1 ( 5) Benchmark J. Muhindi 57. 2

2 ( 5) Isle of Crete C. Kimani 57. H 1 (SAF)

3 ( 3- 3- 4) Star Dream H. Muya 57. 3

FORM GUIDE: STAR DREAM (5/4) BENCHMARK (5/1) ISLE OF CRETE

(SAF) (6/1)





2:10 Race 3 The City of Nairobi Trophy

Distance 1600m. A handicap for three-year-olds and over rated 22 and below at closing.Unrated maidens to be handicapped 5kg less than the top weight. First-time starters allowed 2kg.

1 ( 4- 5- 1) Cindy P. Kiarie 57. H 4

2 ( 3- 2- 3) The Gambler J. Muhindi 57. 3

3 ( 2- 6- 4) Wimborne R. Wako 55. 5

4 ( 5- 2- 3) Carlisle H. Muya 53. T 1

5 ( 4- 2- 1) Joanna C. Kimani 53. T 6

6 ( 3- 3- 1) Madame Zee K. Ngugi 52. 2 (SAF)

FORM GUIDE: CINDY (1/1) JOANNA (5/4) MADAME ZEE (SAF) (6/4)

CARLISLE (7/4) WIMBORNE (3/1) THE GAMBLER (7/1)





2:45 Race 4 The Spanish Cup

Distance 2060m. A handicap for three-year-olds and over rated 15 and below at closing. Unrated maidens to be handicapped 2kg less than the top weight. First time starters allowed 2kg.

1 (w- 6- 7) Tronador (SAF) K. Ngugi 61. 5

2 ( 2- 5- 3) Caspar J. Muhindi 58. T 2

3 ( 3- 4- 1) Chipping A. Tache 57. 3

4 ( 5- 3- 6) Adleoli H. Muya 56. 1

5 ( 4- 3- 3) Mau Ranges P. Ndungu 51. 4

FORM GUIDE: CASPAR (1/1) TRONADOR (SAF) (2/1) ADLEOLI (3/1)

CHIPPING (4/1) MAU RANGES (10/1)





3:20 Race 5 The Kenya Cambridgeshire

The Buchanan CupDistance 1800m. A handicap for three-year-olds and over rated 29 and below at closing.

1 ( 2- 2- 6) Beeston C. Kimani 58. T 6

2 ( 3-w- 4) Bampton R. Wako 57. 1

3 ( 3- 1- 1) Lucia Poppova J. Muhindi 57. 5 (SAF)

4 ( 3- 1- 4) Bedford M. Fundi 55. 4

5 ( 2- 2- 2) Russian P. Kiarie 55. 2 Wonder (SAF)

6 ( 1- 2- 2) Maria H. Muya 54. 3

FORM GUIDE: LUCIA POPPOVA (SAF) (1/1) RUSSIAN WONDER

(SAF) (5/4) BEDFORD (6/4) MARIA (7/4) BEESTON (2/1) BAMPTON

(3/1)

3:55 Race 6 The Stewards' Cup

George Drew Challenge SeriesDistance 1200m. A terms race for two-year-olds and over. Four-year-olds & over to carry 59kg, three-year-olds 58.5kg and two-year-olds 51.5kg. Mares and fillies allowed

1.5kg.NO RIDING ALLOWANCES

1 ( 1- 1- 1) Assured (SAF) M. Fundi 59. H 6

2 ( 2- 1- 1) Coffee Break J. Muhindi 59. 4 (SAF)

3 ( 2- 3- 3) General Lee R. Wako 59. 5

4 ( 2- 5- 1) High Legislation H. Muya 59. 3 (SAF)

5 ( 4- 4-w) Ripon A. Tache 59. 2

6 ( 1- 1- 2) Pretty Pearl P. Kiarie 57. H 1

FORM GUIDE: ASSURED (SAF) (1/3) HIGH LEGISLATION (SAF) (1/1)

COFFEE BREAK (SAF) (5/4) PRETTY PEARL (6/4) GENERAL LEE

(2/1) RIPON (3/1)





4:30 Race 7 The Prince of Wales Trophy

Distance 1200m. A handicap for two-year-olds only. Winners and those which have run twice or more times will be handicapped.

Runners once will be handicapped 2kg off the top weight. Unraced will be handicapped 4kg off the top weight. Winners of Breeding F

1 ( 2- 3- 1) Darling Me R. Wako 59. 2

2 ( 1- 3) Divine Date K. Ngugi 57. 1

3 ( 1- 2- 6) Sticky Ricket C. Kimani 57. 5

4 ( 4) Swayze J. Muhindi 57. 3

5 ( 4- 5- 1) Thika H. Muya 57. 6

6 ( 3- 6- 5) Margaretha P. Kiarie 55. 4

FORM GUIDE: THIKA (1/1) DARLING ME (5/4) DIVINE DATE (6/4)