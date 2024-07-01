Ngong Racecourse to host annual yearling sale

King of the Breeders, Sir Bruce Nightingale, is dispatching from his Kenana Farm Stud, fifteen Yearlings, for Saturday, July 6, 2024, Annual Sale of fillies and colts.

Pretty well distributed between Stallions, Silverstone Air and Westonian, the crop look mightily tempting. Some decent names: Pirates Punch, Buster, Chuckles, Gruffie, Chuck, Flame, Melissa, Mercer, Cape Air, Gangster Grace, Calabash, Firefox, Annabel, and, Leo. Naturally, trainers will be embarking on their overseas quests for plenty more imported crew, a little later this year.

The Right Honourable Tom Tom Fraser, will customarily be presiding as 'Auctionaire Extraordinaire', when bidding commences at 12.45 pm.

Prospective buyers, can go to the stables for a sneak preview, prior to this. Refreshments will be readily available. Be well advised to cover up in blankets to counteract possible Antartical conditions, around the Parade Ring.