Strathmore Blades unbeaten run faces KPA test at Nyayo

Strathmore University Blades' perfect start to the 2022/23 Kenya Basketball Federation men's Premier League campaign faces a major test when the students host champions Kenya Ports Authority at Nyayo National Stadium Gymnasium on Saturday from 4pm.

Coach Tonny Ochieng's Blades have won their opening three matches and now face a daunting task against KPA.

The dockers, who recaptured the Premier League title in April after they defeated rivals Ulinzi Warriors 3-2 in the play-offs final, will be playing their first match of the new season.

Related Champs KPA in Nairobi for double league matches Basketball

KPA will conclude their first tour of Nairobi against newly promoted Africa Nazarene (ANU) at the same venue and time on Sunday.

Blades had a resounding start in the 2022 season, beating coach Sadat Gaya's Thunder 76-69, rocked Umoja 73-65 and their top form also saw them demolish Eldoret-based Eldonets 84-52.

"We have played KPA several times in the regular league including play-offs and our good start in the first leg has motivated the players who are ready to maintain the winning streak,'' Ochieng said.

Sammy Kiki's KPA beat Blades home and away last season and will be hoping history repeats itself.

KPA have won the league eight times including the inaugural trophy in 1987 while Blades are enduring a 36-year drought.

KPA have boosted their rooster after signing point guard Joseph Khaemba from Ulinzi Warriors and Eugene Adera, formerly with Eymba.

Newcomers ANU, who will host KPA on Sunday, are playing in the top league for the first time.

The varsity students, who were promoted from men's Division One league this year, demolished experienced Umoja 76-63 before falling to Thunder 74-66 in their second league game.

Women's champions KPA will meet Strathmore University Swords on Saturday at 12pm and take on ANU on Sunday from 12pm.

The dock women opened the new season with a comfortable 95-42 win against Storms in Mombasa and they are focused to return home with four points from their Nairobi tour this weekend.

KPA defeated champions Equity Bank 3-1 in the best-of-five series play-offs finals to be crowned the 2021/22 champions.

"We have beefed up the squad with the recruitment of three well experienced players (Belinda Okoth), (Linda Alando) and (Jemima Omondi)," said coach Anthony Ojukwu.

Ojukwu said that despite losing all their four international build up matches in Kigali, and Kampala as part of their preparations for for the new season, the team has made tremendously improvement.

"We corrected the mistakes and the players are now in high spirits after having opened the title defence with a huge 95-42 victory over Storms in Mombasa,'' said Ojukwu.

In other women's Premier League matches at Nyayo on Saturday, Eagle Wings will face Storms while Zetech University will square it out with fellow varsity students JKUAT on Sunday from 10.30am.

Thunder, who beat new-comers ANU 74-66 last weekend, will have a tricky date with Equity Bank starting at 2pm.Thunder were hammered 65-39 by Ulinzi Warriors before facing ANU.

Fixtures

Saturday at Nyayo: ZU Development v Strathmore University Swords (9am), Strathmore University v KPA (10.30am), Eagle Wings v Storms (12pm), Equity Bank v Thunder (2pm), Blades v KPA (4pm). USIU-A: JKUAT v Cabals Elisists (10am), NIBS v Little Prince (12pm), USIU-A v KCA-U (2pm), USIU-A v Stanbic (4pm). Kisii: Kisii Vipers v TH 3 Swish (9am).