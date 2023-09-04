Sauterne pops Bigrock in Germany

A week before the return of Europe's two-generational pop stars - Tahiyra and Blue Rose Cen, Sauterne (Tony Piccone 5-1), struck a blow when running down the ever-present Big Rock (Aurelien Lemaitre 2-1), in the Prix du Moulin.

The daughter of Kingman normally could not cope with a mile, but Tony Piccone slip-streamed Big Rock and passed him close to the wire. Third-placed, Facteur Cheval (Mickael Barzalona 4-1), was previously seen chasing Paddington at Goodwood.

Afterwards, the filly's owner-breeder, Jean-Pierre Dubois, a modern-day colossus in the trotting arena, received congratulations from all quarters. Sauterne can now enjoy a break until the Prix de la Foret.

***

The iconic grandstands at Iffezheim, echoed with the lullaby of La Marseillaise, after a pulsating finish to the Grosser Preis von Baden, with Zagrey's narrow success, representing a first in the contest for both jockey Christophe Soumillon, and, trainer Yann Barberot. Local hero Fantastic Moon, was withdrawn an hour before post time, with the ground deemed not soft enough for this year's German Derby winner.

Mister Hollywood was compensation enough. He attempted to make all, but when he drifted off the rail the gap came at a perfect moment for Zagrey, who sped off in a final-furlong thriller, denying Mister Hollywood and Straight.

It wasn't an easy race. Tactics played their part. Coming to the last section saw Zagrey hanging right, but Christophe knew how to handle it. Zagrey turned up the volume approaching home. He's a really tough horse. Having been to Dubai for the winter, it has given him a lot of maturity.

Qatar Prix de l'Arc prices for October 1: 7-2 Ace Impact, 11-2 Hukum, 7 Feed The Flame, 8 Westover, 10 Blue Rose Cen, 12 bar - including Zagrey.

***

Anglophile struck for his first stake at Kentucky Downs when upstaging Far Bridge in the $1-million National Thoroughbred League Dueling Grounds Derby. Relaxing Anglophile off the early pace in fourth through one mile in the 1 5/16-miler, as Wizard of Westwood set the trend, Declan Cannon brought him up along the rail with a determined stretch rally, chopping a half-length, as Far Bridge rallied strongly on the outside, just missing.

Battle of Normandy, who was dispatched after leading briefly, hung on behind Far Bridge.