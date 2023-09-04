Aablan tops in Sweet Solario Stakes

Sandown's Sweet Solario Stakes has introduced many esteemed customers over the years, but Aablan (James Doyle 7-4), conditioned by Charlie Appleby for Godolphin, set a different standard.

Inishfallen, and Devil's Point, had little to say at the wire. William Buick was riding at Chester, so, James got the lucky ticket. Stalwarts will remember Raven's Pass, Kingman, Masar, and, Too Darn Hot, as successful Solario's. Aablan is 33-1 for the Qipco 2,000 Guineas.

***

Hungary's racing public had to wait a long time before our good friend, Lanfranco Dettori, was finally baited to Budapest's historic Kincsem Park.

Their patience was rewarded when stamping a big-race double, on a couple of British imports, owned by Doctor Jim and Mrs Fitri Hay. Splendent, trained by Paul and Oliver Cole, ran away from the local winning machine Agreement, to bag the Kincsem Dij - soon to be given international listed status by the European Pattern Committee.

The Hays brought four horses to a meeting which had previously struggled to attract foreign raiders. This is going to open new doors for European blood coming to Budapest, and enhance their competitive values. Most of the outing revolved around punctuating Lanfranco's extraordinary career, with filmed tributes to his greatest moments at Ascot and elsewhere. His arrival was that of a Rockstar.

***

Heredia (Sean Levy 5-2), earned another step up in class when coming from last to first for Richard Hannon, in the Virgin Bet Atalanta Stakes. Connections mentioned the Sun Chariot Stakes at Newmarket, as a potential target before potentially aiming Heredia at a US agenda. She's fully justified to take on one or two of those opportunities.

***

Dual Identity went one better than last year with a comfortable success in the 1m2f handicap to set up a tilt at this month's bet365 Cambridgeshire. The five-year-old, who missed out to Protagonist last season, finished 4.5 lengths clear of 22-1 shot Certain Lad, who narrowly claimed second from Stay Well. He is entered in the Cambridgeshire at Newmarket as the season will filter down into jumps.

***

Going straight to the front, Arabian Knight (Flavien Prat 2-5), set all necessary fractions to hold off a late charge from Geaux Rocket Ride (Mike Smith 2-1), in the $1-million FanDuel Racing Pacific Classic at Del Mar. Trained by Bob Baffert, Arabian Knight ran the 1 1/4 miles in 2:03.19/10.

The second betting choice, Geaux Rocket Ride, who defeated Arabian Knight when they met last out in the Haskell at Monmouth Park, finished second, a neck behind. Slow Down Andy and Senor Buscador were not far off the mark.