Kenya Derby: General Lee pounding warning drums

General Lee

General Lee ridden by jockey James Muhindi (left in stripes) charges from behind on the bend to win 1600m The Micky Migdoll Mile race, at Ngong race course, on June 13, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Deja Vu

Of the ten declarations for Sunday's Kenya Derby, not one has travelled 2,400m, putting them on a reasonably even keel. General Lee (James Muhindi), out of Lora Lee, has potentially extra capacity against a more modest field than we are accustomed to.

In the headlines

