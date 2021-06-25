Kenya Derby: General Lee pounding warning drums

Of the ten declarations for Sunday's Kenya Derby, not one has travelled 2,400m, putting them on a reasonably even keel. General Lee (James Muhindi), out of Lora Lee, has potentially extra capacity against a more modest field than we are accustomed to.

But it is irrelevant really when the very word derby signifies splendour in every way. All over Again, West Lothian, and, Free Dawn are supplemented - not having been originally entered by recommended closure. They were mediocre on previous runs, but that could change in a jiffy. Class Action and Lake Galilee are attractive prospects.

Course commentator, Tom Tom Fraser, will pump his exclusive cadence to elevate transactions as horses peel rubber up the straight. Muthaiga Club Members can add to that flamboyance, possibly morphing an Epsom replication. Immediately after the Classic, Pretty Pearl and It's a Date, are credible applicants to be trading punches in the Breeding Futurity Sprint Stakes.

SELECTIONS

12.45 pm La Cha Cha, Risque

1.20 pm Miss Zuri, Supreme Rock

1.55 pm Fancy Dan, Earl Gray

2.30 pm Shaman, Buxton

3.05 pm General Lee, Lake Galilee, Free Dawn

3.40 pm Pretty Pearl, It's a Date

4.15 pm Bullet, Moonlight Shadow 1 declarations for this 2:45

Race 1 The Lazrin Handicap

Distance 1600m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated 8 and below at closing. Unrated maidens to be handicapped level with the top weight. First time starters

1 ( 2- 7- 3) La Cha Cha (SAF) J. Kultiang 59.0 3

2 ( 6- 1- 7) Risque J. Muhindi 58.0 4

3 ( 9- 5- 4) Glitter D. Miri 56.0 2

4 ( 6-w- 6) Chyulu Hills D. Tanui 52.0 1

FORM GUIDE: LA CHA CHA (SAF) (2/1) RISQUE (5/2)

CHYULU HILLS (5/1) GLITTER (8/1)





1:20 Race 2 The Louis Cup

Distance 2800m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated 15 and below at closing. Unrated maidens to be handicapped 2kg less than the top weight. First time starters

1 ( 7- 1- 5) Winter Comet (ZIM) W. Matee 60.0 4

2 ( 5- 8- 4) Coralline P. Kinuthia (3.5) 59.0 1

3 ( 3- 2- 2) Supreme Rock P. Mungai 55.0 3

4 ( 5-w- 4) Miss Zuri D. Tanui 51.0 2

FORM GUIDE: SUPREME ROCK (2/1) WINTER COMET

(ZIM) (3/1) CORALLINE (4/1) MISS ZURI (5/1)

1:55 Race 3 The Nimbus Maiden

Distance 2400m. A maiden race for three year olds and over at starting. To carry 58.5kg.Mares and fillies 57kg. First time starters allowed 2kg.

1 ( 4- 3- 3) Earl Gray G. Ndegwa (5.0) 58.5 5

2 ( 7- 3- 2) Fancy Dan (SAF) J. Kultiang 58.5 2

3 ( 3- 2- 3) Respectable Jud (SAF) J. Muhindi 58.5 3

4 ( 4- 8-w) Bayete P. Mungai 57.0 1

5 ( 2- 3- 4) Rainbow Moon D. Tanui 57.0 H 4

FORM GUIDE: FANCY DAN (SAF) (2/1) EARL GRAY (5/2)

RESPECTABLE JUD (SAF) (4/1) RAINBOW MOON (5/1)

BAYETE (10/1)

2:30 Race 4 The Nairac Gold Circle Plate

Distance 1600m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated 27 and below at closing.

1 ( 1- 2- 1) Shaman (SAF) Le. Sercombe 62.0 H 9

2 ( 3-w- 4) Quickfire R. Kibet 60.0 1

3 ( 1- 2- 1) Buxton J. Kultiang 59.0 3

4 ( 2- 3- 5) Romeo Foxtrot (SAF) P. Kinuthia (3.5) 57.0 H 7

5 ( 4- 3- 2) The Bar (SAF) J. Muhindi 56.0 H 4

6 ( 4- 3- 2) Frankie P. Mungai 53.0 2





7 ( 4- 2- 4) Wind Rose (SAF) D. Tanui 53.0 6

8 ( 2- 2- 3) Marais W. Matee 52.0 T 5

9 ( 1- 2- 9) Unforgettable (SAF) M. Fundi (5.0) 51.0 8

FORM GUIDE: FRANKIE (5/4) BUXTON (6/4) WIND ROSE

(SAF) (2/1) SHAMAN (SAF) (5/2) MARAIS (3/1) QUICKFIRE

(4/1) THE BAR (SAF) (8/1) UNFORGETTABLE (SAF) (10/1)

ROMEO FOXTROT (SAF) (12/1)

3:05 Race 5 The Kenya Derby

Distance 2400m. A terms race for three year olds only. To carry 57kg. Fillies 55.5kg. NO RIDING ALLOWANCES. There will be a parade before this race.

1 ( 4- 5- 3) Class Action P. Kinuthia 57.0 9

2 ( 2- 3- 1) General Lee J. Muhindi 57.0 6

3 ( 1- 4- 1) Lake Galilee (SAF) D. Tanui 57.0 3

4 ( 6- 1- 5) Steel Drum R. Kibet 57.0 H 2

5 ( 4- 1- 7) Wesley W. Matee 57.0 H 10

6 ( 5-w- 4) West Lothian P. Kiarie 57.0 7

7 ( 6- 5- 4) Zamburak D. Miri 57.0 8

8 ( 1- 2- 4) All Over Again (SAF) P. Mungai 55.5 5

9 ( 3- 1- 3) Free Dawn (SAF) Le. Sercombe 55.5 1

10 ( 1- 2- 6) Salt Lake (SAF) J. Kultiang 55.5 4

FORM GUIDE: GENERAL LEE (6/4) LAKE GALILEE (SAF)

(2/1) SALT LAKE (SAF) (3/1) FREE DAWN (SAF) (5/1)

STEEL DRUM (8/1) ALL OVER AGAIN (SAF) (12/1) WEST

LOTHIAN (16/1) CLASS ACTION (20/1) WESLEY (30/1)

ZAMBURAK (50/1)

3:40 Race 6 The Breeding Futurity Stakes

The Mervyn Ridley Challenge CupDistance 1000m. A terms race for two year olds only. To carry 57kg. Fillies 55.5kg. NO RIDING ALLOWANCES





1 ( 6) Crumpet W. Matee 55.5 3





2 ( 2) It's a Date Le. Sercombe 55.5 4





3 ( 1) Pretty Pearl J. Muhindi 55.5 2





4 - Westwind R. Kibet 55.5 1





FORM GUIDE: PRETTY PEARL (6/4) IT’S A DATE (7/4) WESTWIND (3/1) CRUMPET (10/1)

4:15 Race 7 The Diamond Handicap

Distance 1400m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated 15 and below at closing. Unrated maidens to be handicapped 2kg less than the top weight. First time starters

1 ( 5- 2- 2) Bullet J. Muhindi 57.0 3

2 ( 7- 9- 6) Compadre R. Kibet 57.0 H 4

3 ( 2- 3- 7) Moonlight Shadow Le. Sercombe 57.0 1 (SAF)

4 ( 9- 8- 3) Impala J. Kultiang 52.0 2

FORM GUIDE: BULLET (6/4) MOONLIGHT SHADOW (SAF)